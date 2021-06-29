UK housing market rising at fastest rate since 2004





According to the UK’s largest building society, home prices in the UK are rising at the fastest average annual growth rate since late 2004, in all regions.

The average price of a home in the UK rose 0.7% in June to 245,432 from May, rising to 13.4% from 10.9%, the highest annual growth rate since November 2004, the Nationwide Building Society said in a monthly report.

The UK housing market is buoyed by an extension of government tax cuts for homebuyers and a move away from big cities like London, with migrants getting more space and more leafy jobs after working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic. You are looking for a location.

Nationwide Chief Economist Robert Gardner said: The bullish is partly due to the base effect, although June last year was unusually weak due to the first closure, the market continues to show significant momentum. In fact, June saw its third straight month of gains after taking into account seasonal effects. Prices in June were almost 5% higher than in March.

Northern Ireland and Wales recorded the biggest gains in the second quarter, with house price growth of 14% and 13.4% respectively. Scotland had the lowest house price growth at 7.1%, followed by London at 7.3%.

Outer metropolitan areas around the capital, including commuter cities such as Luton, Watford, Sevenoaks and Woking, recorded 8.2% annual growth.

The southeastern outskirts, which include cities like Brighton and Hove, Oxford, Winchester and Southampton, posted gains of 10.9%, recording double-digit growth for the first time since 2014. Growth has reached its highest level since 2010, and prices have risen 10.4% year-over-year.

Despite record house prices, Gardner says typical mortgage payments are not high by historical standards compared to take-home payments, as typical mortgage payments remain close to all-time lows at the Bank of England’s base rate of 0.1%.

But as home prices are near all-time highs relative to average earnings, first-time buyers continue to struggle to save enough for their savings. A 10% deposit is more than 50% of typical first-time buyer income. A potential buyer earning an average wage and saving 15% of their home salary takes 5 years to raise their 10% deposit.

Andy Haldane, outgoing chief economist at the Bank of England, said the market has been burning recently, and dramatic price increases are very likely to exacerbate inequality between young people and many who saved during the pandemic.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak cut stamp duty on real estate purchases to reverse the sluggish real estate sales that began last summer. He extended the temporary tax cuts in the March budget until the end of June.

Tom Bill, head of UK housing research at real estate agent Knight Frank, said: UK home price growth is expected to slow after the summer and fall to mid-single digits by the end of 2021 as more supplies become available. It’s possible. Withdrawal of the stamp duty holiday and return to normal will allow more sellers to list their property and return more balance.

