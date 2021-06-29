For us fans sitting on the sidelines >> Scuttlebutt Sailing News





Twelve international teams took part in the inaugural edition of The Ocean Race Europe, with the new three-week multi-stage event providing a glimpse of what’s to come in the Ocean Race 2022-2023. North Sails President Ken Read presents this report as the full crew programs of the IMOCA 60 and VO65 divisions prepare for next year’s round-the-world race:

So what have we learned? First of all, racing in the Volvo 65s is always incredibly intense and fun to watch, not to mention really tough. Overall, the teams clearly used this event as a test for crews and strategy. They have also started their long-term planning on how they want to set up their programs for The Ocean Race which begins in October 2022.

It really is an amazing opportunity if you think about it because all of these teams had a lot of new faces on board. This summer’s experience will prove invaluable. Nothing like learning about yourself and your teammates in difficult situations and in race conditions.

In the 65s, we also learned that new sails are faster than old sails. The A4 was clearly a big hit on every boat that had it, which was all but one. The winner of the race, Mirpuri Foundation Sailing Team, was the only team with a new sailing inventory, and of course they trained a lot before the start of the event.

Congratulations to the skipper Yoann Richomme and his entire team; well done for starting to gain some excitement and some momentum for the real Ocean Race. You can be sure the rest of the fleet will shoot you when you meet again.

As for the IMOCAs, this fleet was fascinating to watch. We have learned that boats designed to reach in and out of the wind, off and around large weather systems, may not be the best light-air, light-water, or light-air boats for jibing along coasts. . get into a situation where they might start to turn it on and hit their best angle, but probably not often enough to their liking. I guess it’s quite frustrating to navigate the boats in sprint conditions because they are not made for that at all.

Nonetheless, I hope more people have noticed in the IMOCA class, and it will help build a new fan base and possibly attract new entries for their class representation in just over a year.

Finally, the two-class fleet is really efficient. It’s reminiscent of the Whitbread days when there were the 60s and the Maxis. As they say, every dog ​​will have their day, and in the odd little air conditions it is clear that the 65s were a bit better boats all around.

But beware, when IMOCAs go out into the ocean and get into their ideal conditions, they can literally go 10 knots faster at times. How fun will it be to watch for all of us fans sitting on the sidelines?

Congratulations and thank you to The Ocean Race for organizing The Ocean Race Europe as a prelude to the big event. I know the COVID-19 restrictions have added a layer of logical complexity, but we are all applauding the sailors coming back and the regatta organizers working hard to get it all done.

The Ocean Race Europe – Final rankings:

IMOCA1. Germany Offshore Team – 16 points 2. 11th Hour Racing Team – 15 points 3. LinkedOut – 14 points 4. CORUM Savings – 7 points 5. Valley Office – 5 points

VO651. Mirpuri Foundation Running Team – 21 points 2. Sailing Poland – 17 points 3. AkzoNobel Ocean Racing – 17 points 4. Childhood Team I – 12 points 5. Austrian ocean racing project – 10 points 6. Viva Mexico – 9 points 7. AmberSail-2 – 9 points

The Ocean Race Europe was a new event on the offshore sailing calendar, open to the VO65 one-design class and to teams sailing in full crew configuration in IMOCA 60s. Ocean Race Europe offered a bridge event for 2022-2023 The Ocean Race (formerly Volvo Ocean Race) which has been postponed for a year due to COVID-19.

As well as the three tied offshore stages totaling 2000 nm Stage 1: Lorient to Cascais, Portugal (beginning of May 29); Stage 2 Cascais to Alicante, Spain (starts June 6); and from Stage 3 Alicante to Genoa, Italy (starts June 13), the teams also ran two shorter coastal races in Cascais and Genoa with bonus points awarded to the top three.

