UK Covid Live: Government support for students at risk of lifetime loss of Covid feeble income, MPs | politics





Good morning. When schools return in September in the UK, hundreds of thousands of students will no longer need to be automatically quarantined after coming into contact with positive Covid cases, my colleagues Aubrey Allegretti, Jessica Elgot and Natalie Grover reported last night. Yesterday, ministers and officials were limited on what they could say publicly, but this morning school secretary Nick Gibb was interviewed and he went a little further to confirm the plan. Here are some points he made:

Gibb said the pilot will end Wednesday, which will determine whether the daily test can replace isolation of students who have come in contact with students who have tested positive. he said:

We tested whether daily testing for people who had come into contact with Covid through testing in a handful of high schools is an effective alternative to self-isolation. The trial ends tomorrow and will take a good look at the data and make further decisions based on advice from Public Health England.

He said the school is already sending out kits so it can do more testing in September. When asked if it would be better to test students at school rather than at home, he replied:

Well, that’s what we’ll do in September if we need to. We wrote to the school yesterday asking them to prepare for the first two exams if they still need it in September when the kids return to school after summer break. And the kits are now being sent to schools ready for September.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Education said:

We are temporarily asking secondary schools and colleges to prepare schools in case they need to engage as many children as possible in face-to-face education by preparing to offer field tests when students return to the new school year.

We will provide timely details on safeguards and our approach to testing and tracking in education starting in September.

Today’s agenda.

9.30am: Boris Johnson chair cabinet.

9:30 AM: ONS releases weekly death figures for England and Wales.

10am: Sir Kevan Collins, who resigned as Education Recovery Commissioner when the offer was rejected by No 10, provides evidence to the Commons Board of Education.

12pm: Downing Street will have a daily lobby briefing.

12.30pm: Cabinet Secretary Julia Lopez responds to Commons’ pressing questions about the Covid contract. This will be followed by a UQ for international travel and EU settlement plans.

2.30pm: Nicola Sturgeon (Scotland’s First Deputy Minister) and Dr Gregor Smith (Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer) will hold a Covid briefing.

2.40pm: Brexit Minister David Frost brings evidence to the Commons Cultural Council.

Politics Live is a mix of recent Covid and non-Covid news, and most likely it is today. For more coronavirus developments, follow the global Covid live blog.

Politics Live is a mix of recent Covid and non-Covid news, and most likely it is today. For more coronavirus developments, follow the global Covid live blog.

If you want to get my attention quickly, I recommend using Twitter. Im to @AndrewSparrow.

Or you can email me at [email protected]

Nick Gibbs, School Secretary Photo: Luke Dray/Getty Images

