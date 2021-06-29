US Supreme Court Will Not Hear Weld County Appeal In ADA Case | Colorado to Washington





The US Supreme Court will not accept an appeal from Weld County, after the Colorado-based federal appeals court narrowly ruled against the jurisdiction last year in an employment discrimination case .

Monday’s High Court ruling puts Laurie Exby-Stolley on track to receive a new trial for her allegation that Weld County violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by not housing her when she was an inspector county health. In a rare hearing of all judges of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, a 7-6 decision found that a trial court erred in ordering the jury that Weld County had to take adverse action against Exby-Stolley, such as dismissing her or demoting her, in order for her to have an ADA claim.

The majority of the appeals court noted that the phrase “adverse employment action” does not appear in the landmark disability rights law.

“The whole concept of demanding adverse action in employment to succeed on any kind of discrimination [claim] was never approved by SCOTUS and many circuits now decide that is not a viable or correct doctrine, ”said Jason Wesoky, a Darling Milligan lawyer who represents Exby-Stolley.

In its petition to the Supreme Court, Weld County argued that circuit appeal courts were tightly divided across the country on whether an employer simply disregard a person’s disability gives rise to a complaint, or if there must be something more.

Employers are required by law to make reasonable accommodations for a worker with a disability so that he or she can enjoy the same benefits as an employee without a disability. Discrimination that affects the “terms, conditions and privileges of employment” of an employee is prohibited. That phrase is an “abbreviation,” the county said, for adverse employment action.

Talking about issues related to how to help a person with a disability succeed in their chosen career should be part of an ongoing conversation between employer and employee that begins as soon as there is a clear need for it. ‘Such a discussion is taking place,’ said David Monroe, director of legal services at Disability Law Colorado. “It is neither the letter nor the spirit of the ADA to wait for the employer to take an adverse action, such as dismissing or demoting an employee. “

The majority of Circuit 10 sided with Exby-Stolley, deciding it would dilute ADA protections if the county’s interpretation prevailed.

“We also cannot accept the proposition that the ADA, which by its clear terms affirmatively imposes a duty of reasonable accommodation on employers, should be interpreted in a manner which does not allow the law to guarantee effectively that all qualified employees with disabilities actually receive such accommodation, but instead only employees with disabilities who have also suffered adverse employment action, ”Judge Jerome A. Holmes wrote in the Opinion of the court of October 28.

A county spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wesoky said his client tried to resolve the matter with County Weld to no avail.

“If Laurie wins, citizens would be right to hold their leaders responsible for sticking citizens hundreds of thousands of dollars, even more than a million dollars, in costs and damages,” he said. declared.

Exby-Stolley was a county health inspector but broke her right arm on the job in 2009. She took longer to complete inspections and had to use assistive devices due to her injury. It was disputed to what extent the county had accommodated her disability and whether it had forced her to quit her job, but a jury decided that she had failed to prove that she had suffered adverse action in matters of ‘job, as the judge had asked them to consider.

The 10th Circuit ordered a new trial without a judge’s instruction.

Jesse Fishman of the HKM labor attorneys in Denver said she believes the 10th Circuit has adequately clarified the lawlessness law with its recent ruling.

“It was great that the 10th Circuit tackled this issue, as it is important for employers and employees to have a clear understanding of employee rights, it helps employers understand how to sustain their businesses without violating employee rights. “Fishman said.

The case is Exby-Stolley v. Board of County Commissioners.

