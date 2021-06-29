The UK auto industry could lose 90,000 jobs without a new battery gigafactory. automotive industry





Up to 90,000 jobs could be lost in UK auto manufacturing unless the government increases support for electric vehicle production to the level of Germany and the US, industry groups said.

Industry leaders have accused the government of saying long but lacking action to help the UK build capacity on electric vehicles to support industry and reach climate emergency goals.

A new industry report found that not only did multinationals need more incentives to build electric battery factories in the UK, they also needed subsidies to allow consumers to buy vehicles and at least 2.3 million charging points nationwide before the decade ends.

Because we’re still lagging behind the competition, we need to build better than our competitors and match our behavior, Mike Hawes, chief executive of automakers and trade associations, said at the industry’s annual summit.

He said the UK is home to one of the largest auto and commercial vehicle manufacturing bases in the world, but its support on the supply and consumer demand side has not matched its European and American competitors.

Nissan is expected to announce plans for the country’s first gigafactory next to its Sunderland plant, but the industry needs more, the report says.

Even if the UK achieves its target for electric engines, it will have a lithium battery capacity of around 12 gigawatt-hours (GWh) by 2025, compared to projected 91 GWh in the US and 164 GWh in Germany.

More impetus was needed to encourage the public to buy electric vehicles, with the UK offering subsidies of up to $2,500 in the UK compared to $7,000 in the US and $9,000 in Germany, Hawes said.

If the ambitious word is money, the UK could actually get rich. The lack of investment suggests a lack of commitment, he said.

The industry blueprint is outlined in a new report, Full Throttle: Driving UK Automotive Competitiveness.

The government is already working with industry to attract additional manufacturing of electric batteries to the UK, but says it promises to level up nationally by setting a binding target of 60 GWh of battery capacity by 2030.

The transition to electric vehicles and commercial vehicles powered by electric or hydrogen fuel is an urgent task in the UK, as sales of new cars powered only on gasoline and diesel will be banned by 2030 and hybrids will be phased out by 2025.

The lack of investment will have the biggest impact on the constituency Torres switched from Labor in last elections in the Northeast, Northwest and West Midlands, Hawes warned. If the impact were negative, it would undoubtedly have a more profound effect on the area, he said.

In contrast, the study concludes that in the best-case scenario for a successful transition to a zero-emissions future, combined with ambitious global trading conditions, 40,000 new, well-paid, high-skilled jobs are likely to be created. A great addition to the heart of the car. Meanwhile, Allison Jones, state manager for Vauxhall’s owner, Stellentis, warned that the future of the factory at Ellesmere Port remains balanced.

The company is in talks with the government and is part of the equation regarding the final decision for the Vauxhall plant, she said.

Stellentis CEO Carlos Tavares said recent talks were very positive and productive, but not enough to protect the plant.

We were moving in the right direction at Ellesmere Port, but we cannot proceed until we have an agreement with the relevant authorities that have the power to say yes or no. That’s the reality of legal framing, he said in May.

Hawes also urged the government to do more to protect the EU market for British cars, saying international trade deals should not sacrifice existing neighbours and existing trade deals. He added: Australia is a sizable market. It’s not as big as Europe, but it’s an important place.

