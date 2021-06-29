Climate change: The North West heat wave is ‘unprecedented’. Here’s what pushes him into uncharted territory.





Growing up in Portland, Oregon, Oswill became more concerned with extreme weather changes, from wildfires to heat waves that she sees year after year.

The 44-year-old mother of two compares it to a pandemic, but never ending.

“It’s like a lockdown, but we’re not going to fix it by putting on a mask or getting vaccinated,” Oswill told CNN. “It’s just sort of perpetual. It’s scary.”

Portland set an all-time high temperature record three days in a row. Seattle also broke its own record, set on Sunday. Across the border, Lytton, British Columbia, also broke all time records on Sunday and Monday, registering shocking temperatures 48 degrees above normal.

Kristina Dahl, senior climatologist at the Union of Concerned Scientists, said the heat wave was “unprecedented”.

“We saw some heat records over the weekend only to be broken again the next day,” Dahl told CNN, “especially for a part of the country where this type of heat doesn’t happen very often.”

Michael E. Mann, climatologist at Pennsylvania State University, put it very simply: Climate change is making heat waves more frequent and intense. “You’re warming the planet, you’re going to see an increased incidence of extreme heat,” Mann told CNN.

Experts like Dahl and Mann say climate change is reshaping the planet’s weather patterns. As humans emit more greenhouse gases that heat the planet into the atmosphere, more energy is added to the climate system. The excess energy, according to Kristie Ebi, a climate and health researcher at the University of Washington, shows up in the form of extreme weather events.

“Heat waves have always happened and always will happen, but now we have a very different heat wave pattern than we did a few decades ago,” Ebi told CNN. “And it’s not just the intensity, it’s also the geographic extent.”

Across the country, more than 40 million people in the northeastern United States are also subject to a heat advisory, including in metropolitan areas of New York, Philadelphia and Boston. While the heat is not as hot as in Oregon and Washington, records for the date could be set in the northeast before temperatures cool down on Thursday.

Extreme heat is one of the deadliest consequences of climate change, killing more people than any other weather event. Kate Weinberger, an environmental epidemiologist at the University of British Columbia, analyzed the number of extreme heat-related deaths in the United States each year. A 2020 study, of which Weinberger was the lead author, found an underestimated number of heat-related deaths in the country, as records typically only focus on medical terms such as heatstroke and carelessness. other potentially heat-related causes of death, such as the heart. attacks.

“The heat probably contributes to many more deaths from causes other than heat stroke, as the heat can exacerbate other chronic illnesses, such as heart and lung disease,” Weinberger told CNN. “Given the danger posed by the heat, events like the ongoing heat wave in the Pacific Northwest must be taken very seriously.”

Officials in Multnomah County, home to Portland, told CNN on Monday morning that there had been at least 43 visits to heat-related emergencies and emergency care clinics in the county on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The sheriff’s office said Monday that “ambulances are overloaded due to demand.”

“Normally, we would expect about 1 or 2 visits for heat illness over the same period,” Kate Yeiser, communications coordinator for Multnomah County, told CNN. “This weekend’s visits alone represent almost half of the heat visits we typically see over an entire summer.”

One appalling aspect of heat-related deaths in the United States is the number of premature deaths caused by heat exposure, especially among babies and children left unattended in cars.

A 2020 study published in the journal GeoHealth, co-authored by Ebi, found a sharp increase in the number of premature deaths in the United States each year due to exposure to heat as the planet warms.

“Many don’t understand how quickly cars heat up and how babies’ physiology cannot tolerate this,” Ebi said. “Making sure people really care about protecting babies and children during these heat waves is important. “

To understand how the climate crisis is changing the rules of the game, Mann suggests thinking about weather events on a bell curve. The highest point of the curve is where the most common weather conditions occur and the tails are where the extreme events are. A warming planet shifts the bell curve to the right, pushing already extreme events into uncharted territory.

Mann says climate models, which predict general global conditions in the future, can capture change well and predict increases in extreme heat. But, he said, they don’t paint a full picture of the impacts of climate change during the summer.

“This is an area where current generation models don’t capture an actual climate connection,” said Mann, who was also the lead author of a study that shows climate change is driving currents. rapid summer air in the upper part. atmosphere that influences the weather day by day to behave strangely.

“In that sense, climate models actually underestimate the impact of climate change on events such as the unprecedented heat wave we are currently witnessing in the West,” Mann added.

Climate change can cause the jet stream to jam in a static wave pattern during the summer. Daniel Swain, a climatology researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles, explains that this is best illustrated by raising and lowering a skipping rope until its waves seem to stop. Likewise, in the atmosphere, high and low pressure systems can jam, creating extreme weather events like high heat, drought or forest fires.

This is what happened in the Pacific Northwest this weekend, where a so-called thermal dome, a strong ridge of high pressure, acts as a cover over the atmosphere. The lid traps the hot air that tries to escape and heats it even more when it sinks.

“Even though the jet stream does what it did historically, with no specific contribution to climate change, climate change still dramatically increases the likelihood of these extreme heat events,” Swain told CNN. “If you warm the atmosphere, you would expect these heat waves to be hotter than they otherwise would have been.”

If the United States fails to reduce global warming emissions and improve climate adaptation systems, climate experts say people in the United States and around the world will suffer more severe impacts from climate change. extreme heat.

By the middle of this century, 2036 to 2065, large swathes of the United States that do not typically experience extreme heat, such as the upper Midwest region and New England, are expected to experience severe heat on a regular basis. , according to a study by the Union of Concerned Scientists of which Dahl is a co-author.

“When we look at where we are heading in the future, our analysis has shown that if we do not reduce our heat trapping emissions, we are poised to see a staggering expansion of dangerous heat across the United States. United, ”Dahl told CNN.

But, she adds, if the United States aggressively cuts emissions and limits future global warming to 2 degrees Celsius, we can “save millions of people in the United States and many more around the world. relentless summer heat ”.

Camila Bernal contributed to this report from Portland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/28/weather/heat-waves-climate-change/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos