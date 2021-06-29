IRONMAN UK 2021 Preview – Men’s Pro Race | elite news





With a preview of the Women’s Pro race ahead of Sunday’s IRONMAN UK, Bolton, it’s time to turn our attention to the men.

Triathlon starting lists are notoriously unreliable at best. But in our current environment, we need to add an extra level of research, insider intelligence, social media stalking, and, frankly, a little guesswork to see what trees are for trees. And we cannot guarantee that: It actually reflects the people lining up for the Pennington Flash early on a Sunday morning!

Let’s get rid of that disclaimer and review some of the key players we’re confident we’ll get to the starting line.

What time does the race start?

IRONMAN UK 2021 kicks off on Sunday 4th July at 0600 local time.

How to follow IRONMAN UK live

Currently we don’t know anything about live TV coverage or streaming, so the best way to follow an event live is with the IRONMAN Tracker app, which includes a live player tracker and live leaderboard.

Pro Men at IRONMAN UK 2021 – Who Races?

Can we still say that Joe Skipper is still the Defensive Champion after 3 years at the last ‘Pro’ IRONMAN UK event in 2018?! Joe has won distance events each in the last 4 seasons (Almere / Bolton / Florida / New Zealand) and all of his best performances come from afar. That would be a good stat to keep. Especially if it comes with a $15,000 winner’s check.

Joe is yet another athlete who has ever appeared in the Pro Bike series. Check out more about his Quintana Roo PRsix Disc.

There has been some online jokes between Joe and Tom Davis in recent weeks, but Tom is now the clear winner of the PTO-backed Dorney Triathlon a few weeks ago. But long-distance is Joe’s realm and this is only Tom’s third battlefield departure. So, can you win certain battles?

Tom is definitely focused on this event, passing the chance (rare for Mr. Davis) to race in the Challenge Gdansk. After that, James Teagle (Tom won Dorney) won. But it was the right decision not to compromise on his final preparations. We’ll see on Sunday how well that choice paid off. Like Joe, you can check out Tom’s ride over the weekend in detail.

Photo Credit: Darren Wheeler / ThatCameraMan

The two Britons set up for the second all-street IRONMAN start are Adam Bowden and Elliot Smales. Adam reported to us on his debut at Tulsa earlier this year, and the Smales quickly hit 8:01 at IRONMAN Barcelona in 2019. It was an unplanned addition to his season at the time.

Tim Don has been an integral part of the British triathlon scene for about 25 years and has seen almost every high and low in every possible form at every distance. That said, unless I’m mistaken, I believe this will be his first start at IRONMAN UK. You can teach an old dog a new trick.

There are plenty of quality international names on the starting list, but few seem to go to Bolton (and IRONMAN Lanzarote’s beach start looks like it’s headed for Puerto, so it’s going to be a lot more crowded than usual, Del Carmen!).

One person who represents France and is convinced he will walk with the biggest check is Sam Laidlow. Sam recently won the TradeINN International (ex-street) in Spain and finished second in the TriGames Half in France a week later. Already winning the UK in 2019, the Lakesman Triathlon backs up his confidence and delivers the course in a way that is getting better every year. Already at number 42 in the PTO rankings, Laidlow is expected to become an increasingly familiar name at the top of the sport over the next decade.

Sam’s little pre-race smack talk!

The line should have at least one other French player, Leon Chevalier. He’s based in Bath, so travel shouldn’t be an issue. Leon finished second behind Tom Davis at Dorney after recording one of his best runs in sweltering conditions.

Kona Slots from IRONMAN UK

There are two Kona qualifier slots for the pros at Bolton this weekend. Of the players mentioned above, only Joe Skipper is eligible for the 2021 IRONMAN World Championship in Hawaii.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tri247.com/triathlon-news/elite/ironman-uk-2021-preview-men-pro-follow-live The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos