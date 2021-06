Dollar expected to see steepest rise in 7 days as virus cases climb

A set of US dollar banknotes is deployed for a photo.

The US dollar was on track for its biggest one-day gain in seven trading sessions on Tuesday, as coronavirus outbreaks threatened to stifle the global economic recovery, with the Australian dollar and British pound the biggest losses.

Fears about the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant are shaking sentiment at a time when markets are on edge after the Fed shocked traders with a hawkish tilt earlier this month.

Indonesia is grappling with record cases, while Malaysia is set to extend the lockdown and Thailand has announced new restrictions. Spain and Portugal impose travel restrictions on unvaccinated British travelers.

“I think it’s fair to say that the rise in cases of delta variants is certainly acting as a drag on sentiment, offering the potential to lower second-half growth expectations and allowing risk aversion to start again. win, “said Stuart Cole. , chief macroeconomist at Equiti Capital.

“Any increase in risk aversion is obviously good news for the US dollar.”

Against a basket of rivals, the greenback rose 0.2% to 92.06, not far from the three-month highs of 90.68 reached this month, registering its biggest single-day gain since June. . 18.

The greenback’s correlation with general risk appetite, as shown by daily global COVID-19 case loads, has weakened in recent weeks as market attention has shifted more to when the Fed will come out of its massive stimulus policy. But this correlation has started to strengthen since last week.

The euro was down 0.2% to $ 1.1900, falling back to the two-and-a-half-month low of $ 1.8470 hit on June 18.

“The market had long been positioned on the single currency on optimism about catch-up trade in vaccines in the region (but) forecasts that the Delta variant of COVID could spread across Europe (within) months summer could now undermine confidence in this trade, ”Rabobank strategist Jane Foley wrote in a report, lowering the one-month euro forecast to $ 1.19 from $ 1.20.

Elsewhere, the British pound slipped to a two-month low, weakening 0.2% to $ 1.3846.

The Australian dollar, seen as a liquid indicator of risk appetite, fell 0.3% to $ 0.75580 amid concerns over renewed COVID-19 lockdowns in parts of the country.

