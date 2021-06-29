UK Consumers Borrowing Again as Economy Restarts Business | business





People shopping on Slough High Street in May Photo: Maureen McLean/REX/Shutterstock

UK consumers started borrowing again in May after people who were paying their credit bills for eight months ended, as auto finance transactions and personal loans surged.

For the first time since August 2020, consumers borrowed more with consumer credit than they paid in May, according to new data from the Bank of England.

Net borrowings increased by 280 million, up from 228 million in net repayments in April (when the public paid off their credit bills faster than combined).

Photo: Bank of England

While many shops only reopened after closing in April, pubs and restaurants in the UK started serving indoors again in May. This easing of the lockdown has given people a chance to probably spend again on credit.

As the economy reopens, more people are moving to work, which could lead to more demand for cars.

Also in May, as company salaries increase and fewer workers lose, consumers can be more confident about their loans (and may incur new costs when returning to work).

Credit card lending remained weak in May compared to pre-pandemic levels, with net repayments of $110 million.

Instead, other forms of consumer credit, such as auto dealer finance and personal loans, rose 381m.

Simon Gompertz (@gompertz)

Consumer credit is finally starting to rise, says BankNot Credit Card. Wondering if Klarna likes taking on roles? pic.twitter.com/NtikhhyLNM

June 29, 2021

Also in May, households deposit less money into their bank accounts, which is another sign that people can take advantage of the opportunity to use it again.

Household net inflows into savings accounts fell to 7 billion in May, down from a six-month average of 16.5 billion to April 2021, below an all-time high of 27.6 billion in May 2020, when the first lockdown led involuntary savings. I did.

UK Household Deposit Photos: Bank of England

The report also found that there were 87,500 mortgages approved in May, up from 86,900 in April. This is lower than the recent peak of 103,200 in November 2020, but still above the pre-pandemic level.

Net mortgage borrowing rebounded from 3 billion in April to 6.6 billion in May, suggesting a surge in demand as stamp duty extensions from late March hit a record 11.4 billion in March in competition to close deals. )

Keith Church (@keith_church)

Mortgage approvals for home purchases in May are still high by historical standards. pic.twitter.com/aBK8VdSl97

June 29, 2021

So home prices surged in June, suggesting that consumers are helping them recover from the pandemic recession.

