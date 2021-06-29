European Auto Insurance Directive: Remove Vnuk from UK Law





On 21 February 2021, the government announced that it would remove the impact of the 2014 European Court of Justice judgment in the Vnuk case from the GB Act.

The government has made it clear that they do not agree after the 2014 ruling. The decision dictated unnecessary expansion of provisions requiring motor insurance for private land, as well as a wider range of vehicles potentially including motorsports, agricultural machinery and light electric vehicles.

This has created excessive debt for the insurance industry and potentially increased driver premiums. Fulfilling this promise is the government’s top priority, and we will continue to explore ways to get the necessary legislation into place as soon as parliamentary time permits.

spirit. Wellingborough members introduced a private membership bill titled Automobile (Compulsory Insurance), which aims to provide the necessary legislative changes. The government will be interested in the passage of this bill.

background

Vnuk ruled in the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in 2014 in the case of the Slovenian farmer Mr. Vnuk. He fell off a ladder by a reversing tractor trailer on a private farm in 2007.

The ruling dictated that mandatory auto insurance requirements should be expanded to include vehicles used on private land, as well as a potentially wider range of vehicles, including those used in motorsport, agricultural machinery and light electric vehicles (LEVs).

This is in sharp contrast to the scope of the national compulsory insurance requirements (in GB) under the Road Traffic Act of 1988 (RTA), which is limited to accidents on roads and other public places and has a narrower definition for motor vehicles.

According to the Government Actuarys Department (GAD), implementing a Vnuk would have been costly in two billion regions (including conventional automobiles, conventional motorcycles, conventional business vehicles, motorsports and other businesses).

GAD only focuses on existing cars, saying that if Vnuk is implemented, policyholders could face $1.227 billion in estimated additional costs if expressed as a potential increase in personal premiums of around 50 for 25 million consumers. Calculate.

A primary law is needed to remove the impact of the Vnuk decision from the GB law, and we will explore slots to introduce it as soon as possible.

