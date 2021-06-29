House of Commons Republicans oppose Democrat-led China bill





WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) – Republicans on the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs on Monday said they opposed Democrat-led legislation aimed at boosting competitiveness with China and to push Beijing on human rights, meaning the panel will likely push the bill forward this week with only Democratic support.

A spokesperson for Representative Michael McCaul, the committee’s senior Republican, said he opposed the Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement Act, or Eagle Act, which the committee will consider on Wednesday. Read more

The desire for a hard line in relations with China is one of the few truly bipartisan sentiments within the deeply divided US Congress, which is tightly controlled by President Joe Biden’s Democratic colleagues.

However, the two sides disagree on how best to deal with China. For example, Republicans oppose provisions in the Eagle Act that would allow funding for climate initiatives.

But Republicans also said they felt the Eagle Act required too much study and would be a missed opportunity to take meaningful action, such as tightening controls on technology exports and regulating access to certain types of personal data. sensitive, such as the health information of Americans.

“It’s largely just a courier bill,” said a Republican aide.

The Eagle Act was introduced in May by Democratic Foreign Chairman Gregory Meeks. Read more

On June 8, the Senate passed by a strong bipartisan 68-32 majority its own China bill, the US Innovation and Competition Act, or USICA, which authorizes approximately $ 190 billion for provisions to strengthen US technology and research, and approved $ 54 billion. increase US production and research on semiconductors and telecommunications equipment. Read more

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle in Washington Additional reporting by Michael Martina in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis

