Quarantine waiver for foreign business leaders bringing economic vitality to UK





Overseas business leaders will no longer need to be quarantined upon arrival in the UK if the trip to the UK is likely to be of significant economic benefit, the government has announced.

Company executives wishing to travel to the UK to “fundamentally invest in a UK-based business” or “start a new business within the UK” are exempt, but require written permission first.

“This exemption is designed to enable activities that create and preserve jobs and investments in the UK while taking action to minimize public health risks,” the division said.

However, the government added that business leaders are not exempt if these activities can be conducted remotely via phone, email or anyone else.

A “significant economic benefit” is considered to be at least 50% chance of creating or preserving at least 500 UK-based jobs or creating a new UK business within two years, the new guidelines added.

Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng says business leaders can visit UK without facing quarantine (Aaron Chown/PA)

Business leaders visiting the UK must be tested for Covid-19 before receiving confirmation, undergo further testing upon arrival and inform the government that they intend to use the waiver.

Bosses hoping to take advantage of the loophole to attend routine board meetings will be disappointed, but a meeting deciding whether to invest in a new UK division may be acceptable.

When not working in the UK for business issues, those executives must continue to self-isolate, guidelines have been added, and meetings must be conducted in a Covid-secured manner.

“Individuals who leave self-isolation when required to self-isolate and are not legally exempt from these requirements will commit a criminal offense.”

Business leaders have been conducting their activities primarily remotely during the pandemic.

But airlines are working hard to deregulate as business and first class sales, the two biggest revenue streams, plummet as businesses adopt remote work.

