UK dividends set to recover (if you know where to look)





However, some disappointing news is that it may not be the stock currently held by equity income funds. Even diversifying your money into a few of these traditional funds will likely leave you exposed to a handful of large companies who may struggle to get their dividends back to epidemic levels.

Many traditional UK stock dividends have had a terrible time last year, with dividends dropping 44% in 2020. While optimism is returning and we expect dividends to stabilize this year, many traditional dividend-paying stocks won’t. You should be in a position to return your payouts to their previous levels in the short or medium term.

UK dividend decline slows as sector resumes payments

However, if investors look further afield and are prepared to take a multi-capital approach to UK stock income generation, there are plenty of fantastic companies elsewhere in the UK that have the potential to pay significant dividends.

Moreover, we believe they have a great opportunity to grow them progressively in the future.

Was it an epidemic?

In our view, the pandemic has accelerated dividend cuts that we believe are inevitable.

This has had an impact on a significant element of the traditional dividend fidelity factor that is the mainstay of the IA UK Equity Income sector. Many are already over-allocating and have seen meager levels of revenue and revenue growth.

Looking back over the past decade, the level of dividends paid by the UK stock market has continued to rise, but these dividend increases have not matched earnings growth. As a result, the dividend has fallen far below the 2x, which we are sustainable with.

FTSE All Share – Dividend History and Expectations

We have disappointing news for investors holding this stock in hopes of a future dividend recovery. Evidence suggests they won’t.

Despite significant cuts in payout dividends, FTSE All Share’s dividend coverage has improved, but is still less than 2x.

We believe this is a sustainable level for the current rebase. Many businesses are not in a position to restore to previous levels any time soon.

But more positively, there are plenty of opportunities for growing and significant income streams. That said, investors take a multi-cap approach to dividend generation and look at the fast-growing dividend paying companies within the FTSE 250, FTSE Small Cap and FTSE AIM indices.

The headline odds you can pay with these indices are that the FTSE 100 yield isn’t as eye-catching as it used to be. However, dividends are recovering well, and dividend coverage has remained substantially more than doubled, giving individual companies ample room to pay dividends ahead of current consensus estimates.

Dividend Yield & Cover December 2019 December 2020 December 2021 December 2022 December 2023 FTSE 250 Yield 3.6% 1.8% 2.3% 2.7% 3.0% FTSE 250 Cover 2.0 1.6 2.1 2.5 2.5 FTSE Small Cap ex IT Return 3.8% 1.9% 2.4% 3.0% 3.4% FTSE Small Cap ex IT Cover 27 0,5 2.3 2.6 2.6 Source: Factset May 2021

UK stock allocation surges to pre-Brexit referendum levels

Ex FTSE 100 – Expected Dividend Payout

The UK stock market is in a good position, especially considering its underperformance on the global stock market in recent years.

As the UK economy appears to be experiencing a solid comeback since the launch of the vaccine, many companies in small and mid-cap indexes focused on domestic will be able to outperform and grow earnings and dividends well ahead of the FTSE 100.

SMID-EPS and DPS outperform large corporations, but are comparable in value.

FTSE 100 FTSE 250 FTSE Small Cap ex IT 4-Year Dividend Growth 2019-2023 -19.0% -3.4% 17.4% 4-Year EPS CAHR to 2023 2.6% 3.9% 6.4% 2022e Index P/E 12.9x 15.1x 11.6x 2022e Index EV / EBITDA 8.0x 9.4x 7.3x

Looking ahead to 2023 from the forecast data above, the FTSE 250 is expected to significantly recover its dividend-per-share to pre-pandemic levels, while the FTSE Small Cap ex Investment Trusts Index is expected to hit 2019.

FTSE 100, on the other hand, is expected to still have payouts remaining around 20% below pre-epidemic levels. However, it is always worth remembering that forecasts are not always reliable indicators of future performance.

The FTSE 250 and FTSE Small Cap ex Investment Trusts indices are also expected to provide annual compound earnings growth from 4 to 2023, more comfortably than expected by the FTSE 100.

Nevertheless, the mid-cap-focused index is trading at multiples that are not entirely consistent with the opportunities offered.

For income-seekers, it’s important to not be swayed by the temptation of the previously impressive yield of the FTSE 100. It turned out to be vulnerable, and income investors could be much better served by taking a more flexible approach to where they look for dividends.

Chris McVey is Senior Fund Manager at Octopus UK Multi Cap Income Fund.

