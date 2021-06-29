US House to Vote on Bill Launch Committee to Investigate Attack on Capitol Hill House of Representatives





A select committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 uprising on the U.S. Capitol will have 13 members and the power to summon witnesses, according to legislation released by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The House is expected to vote on the bill this week.

Senate Republicans have blocked an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the attack in which hundreds of Donald Trumps supporters stormed onto Capitol Hill and disrupted the certification of Joe Bidens’ election victory.

The new House panel will have eight members appointed by Pelosi and five appointed after consultation with Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. A Pelosi aide said the speaker was considering including a Republican among his nominations, which would take the division to 7-6.

Pelosi said January 6 was one of the darkest days in our nation’s history.

The select committee will investigate and report on the facts and causes of the attack and make recommendations to prevent any future aggression, she said.

Democrats are likely to investigate Trump’s role in the siege and the right-wing groups that were present. Nearly three dozen House Republicans voted to create an independent panel, which would have had an even partisan divide. Seven Republicans in the Senate supported this bill.

The new committee will have subpoena power and no end date. It may issue interim reports.

Trump is not explicitly mentioned in the legislation, which directs the committee to investigate the facts, circumstances and causes relating to the January 6, 2021 domestic terrorist attack on the United States Capitol complex and the interference in the peaceful transfer of power.

The panel will also study the influencing factors that instigated such an attack on American democracy while engaged in a constitutional process.

Pelosi did not say who will lead the committee. She said she hoped there might be a commission at some point. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said he may hold a second vote on forming the independent body, but there is no indication the Republican votes have changed.

Many Republicans have dismissed questions about the insurgency, including how the government and law enforcement have missed intelligence and Trump’s role.

One Republican said the rioters looked like tourists and another insisted that a Trump supporter named Ashli ​​Babbitt, who was shot while trying to break into the house, was executed.

Two officers who fought rioters, Metropolitan Officer Michael Fanone and Capitol Officer Harry Dunn, lobbied Republicans. They met McCarthy on Friday and said they asked him to speak out against comments downplaying the violence.

Fanone said he asked McCarthy to pledge not to appoint the wrong people to the new select committee and that McCarthy said he would take this seriously. McCarthys office did not respond to requests for comment.

The officers also called on McCarthy to speak out against 21 Republicans who voted against the presentation of Medals of Honor to the Capitol and the Metropolitan Police for their service on Jan.6. Dozens of people suffered injuries, including chemical burns, brain damage and fractures.

McCarthy, who voted for the measure, told them he would deal with these members in private.

Seven people died during and after the riots, including Babbitt and three Trump supporters who died from medical emergencies. Two police officers died by suicide and a third, Brian Sicknick, collapsed and died after engaging with protesters. A medical examiner determined he died of natural causes.

