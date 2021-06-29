



Downing Street admitted to using personal email for government work, despite the health minister denied it 24 hours earlier, but defended Sir Bethel that he had followed the guidelines.

Bethell, a close ally of former health minister Matt Hancock, defended his email use on Tuesday. Regarding personal e-mail use, he told the Senate I can reassure members that I have read the rules of ministry, have signed them, and try to adhere to them in everything I do, he told the Senate.

A spokeswoman for Boris Johnsons said using personal email to conduct government business is permitted if the information has been copied to an official account.

Instructions for using your personal email address are posted online. Ministers can use various forms of communication as long as they pay attention to the guidelines issued, the spokesperson said.

The guidelines themselves state that those receiving communications should consider whether the information contained in the information is a substantive discussion or decision created in the course of the conduct of government affairs and, if so, take action to accommodate the relevant information (e.g. copying it to government) address.

The remarks contradict defense number 10, a spokesman for Monday said that the former health secretary and Sir Bethel understood the rules regarding the use of personal e-mail and conducted government work only through departmental e-mail addresses.

Bethell, who oversaw the Covid contract award, has faced demands to resign over her personal email use and sponsorship of a Congressional Pass from Hancocks assistant Gina Coladangelo, with whom the former health secretary has a relationship.

The Guardian on Monday said multiple emails had been copied to Bethells personal email accounts. His address was copied to at least four official exchanges involving businessmen seeking to enter into government contracts during the pandemic.

In April 2020, the businessman approached his MP Oliver Dowden because his company believed the test kits were cheaper than buying them from the government.

Former Conservative Party chairman Andrew Feldman, who came into the government to advise on its approach to the epidemic, copied the matter to Bethel’s personal email address and forwarded it to several officials.

Later that day, a Department of Health and Human Services (DHSC) official sent another email to colleagues and copied it back to Bethel’s personal email address.

The email comes from the Good Law Project, which has raised a series of legal issues with the government dealing with contracts during the pandemic.

According to official DHSC minutes viewed by the Sunday Times, Hancock was known to have routinely used personal accounts. Minutes said Hancock was only handling his personal office through his Gmail account and had no departmental inboxes.

Minutes of the Good Law Project’s meeting to discuss legal issues against government contracts for false testing include that Bethell routinely puts in his personal inbox and most of the [approvals for contracts] It would have started from this inbox.

Angela Rayner, Shadow Secretary of the Labor Department of the Principality of Lancaster, said Bethell should post her correspondence from her personal account.

The government must immediately post all Lord Bethells personal email correspondence regarding government contracts and protect his personal email for public investigation, she said.

Sir Bethel should be fired by the Prime Minister after his shameful failure to show leadership or judgment by looting Matt Hancock by the Prime Minister.

We need a thorough scrutiny of government ministers’ personal email use, so that they can no longer reveal foolish deals, protect national security, and prevent them from hiding from surveillance and public scrutiny.

