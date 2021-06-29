Senior US general says security in Afghanistan is deteriorating





U.S. Army General Austin S. Miller, the United States’ senior general in Afghanistan, speaks to reporters at Resolute Support headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Miller gave Tuesday a sobering assessment of the country’s deteriorating security situation as America ends its so-called Eternal War. He highlighted the rapid loss of districts across the country many of which have significant strategic value and said he feared militias deployed to assist security forces could lead the country into civil war. (AP Photo / Ahmad Seir)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) The United States’ chief general in Afghanistan on Tuesday gave a sobering assessment of the deteriorating security situation in the country as America ends its so-called eternal war.

General Austin S. Miller said the rapid loss of districts across the country to the Taliban, many of which have significant strategic value, is worrying. He also warned that militias deployed to aid besieged national security forces could drag the country into civil war.

Miller told a small group of reporters in the Afghan capital that he so far had the weapons and the capacity to assist the Afghan national defense and security forces.

What I don’t want to do is speculate what that (support) will look like in the future, he said.

Washington signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February 2020. It spells out the promise of a US withdrawal and Taliban commitments to ensure Afghanistan does not harbor terrorists likely to attack the United States. . . The details of these commitments were never made public.

The Taliban accused Washington of breaking the agreement, which called for the withdrawal of all troops before May 1, the date of the start of the final withdrawal. U.S. officials have said the Taliban has made progress, but it is not clear whether the insurgent group has stuck to its end of the deal.

The insurgent group has issued orders against admitting foreign fighters into its ranks, but evidence continues to surface that non-Afghans are on the battlefield.

Yet Miller insisted that only a political solution would bring peace to the nation tortured by war.

It is a political settlement that brings peace to Afghanistan. And it’s not just the past 20 years. It’s really the last 42 years, he says.

Miller was referring not only to the war in the United States, but that of the 10-year Russian occupation that ended in 1989. This conflict was followed by a brutal civil war waged by some of the same Afghan leaders deploying militias against the Taliban. Civil war gave birth to the Taliban who took power in 1996.

U.S. officials have said the entire U.S. troop withdrawal will most likely be completely complete by July 4. But Miller declined to give a date or timeline, referring only to the September 11 timeline given by President Joe Biden in April when he announced the final withdrawal of the remaining 2,500 to 3,500 US troops.

Meanwhile, the Taliban have invaded districts in rapid succession, many in the north of the country, which is dominated by Afghan minorities. The north is also the traditional stronghold for many former Mujahedin rulers who have been a dominant force in Afghanistan since the Taliban ousted the Taliban from power in 2001 with the US-led coalition.

Several of the districts were on main roads and one on the border with northern Tajikistan. The Taliban have released statements saying hundreds of Afghan security forces have surrendered, most of them going to their homes after being videotaped receiving transportation money from the Taliban.

Miller said there were several reasons for the collapse of these districts, including fatigue and surrender of troops, psychological defeat and military defeat. But he said escalating violence puts the country at risk of slipping into a deadly civil war.

Going forward, the Afghan defense forces must focus on consolidating their forces, establishing strategic areas and protecting them, Miller said. The loss of districts to the Taliban which allows them to sever transport and communication links threatens the provincial capitals.

As we start to talk about the end of it all, how it has to end for the Afghan people is something that revolves around a political solution, he said. I also said that if you don’t reduce violence, this political solution becomes more and more difficult.

Miller declined to say where the United States and its NATO allies were in the withdrawal process.

He said his tenure as head of the US military mission in Afghanistan was coming to an end, without giving a date, although the press conference had a feeling of farewell.

Miller would not speculate on the legacy of the Americas’ longest war, saying that would be history to decide.

The future will tell the rest of the story, he said. What we will need to do is do an honest assessment of what has gone well and what has not gone so well over the years as we move forward.

