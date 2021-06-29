UK Foreign Secretary Says Simple Mobile Phone Is A Security Risk | Dominic Lav





Finding Dominic Raabs cell phones online isn’t just an embarrassment to the Foreign Secretary. Just as the Boris Johnsons phone number was easy to find online back in April, it also presents security risks.

Sophisticated spyware technology of the type available to the rapidly growing government outside the West can, in some circumstances, be secretly inserted into personal phones without interaction with the target.

Just knowing your phone number is enough. In December, Citizen Lab, a privacy watchdog at the University of Toronto, said it had discovered spyware had been secretly inserted into 36 phones owned by journalists, producers and executives of the Qatar-based Al Jazeera news network.

These spyware silently take over your device and exploit little-known vulnerabilities to give attackers full access to your phone, messages, contacts, and other media. What’s even more confusing is that you can take control of your phone’s camera, especially the microphone for eavesdropping.

Even in the absence of these vulnerabilities, there are simpler techniques. Billionaire Jeff Bezos allegedly hacked his phone in 2018 after sending WhatsApp messages containing malicious video files from the personal account of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Saudi Arabia denies the allegations.

Political leaders around the world are always a target for spies, but rarely feel comfortable when the revelations of that truth come to light. Angela Merkel accused the U.S. of serious breach of trust after it was revealed in 2013 that German Chancellor’s cell phones were likely being monitored by the National Security Agency.

So when the Foreign Ministry heard that the Raabs phone number was available online, officials wanted it removed before the Guardian released the story. The range of possible risks is well known.

Nevertheless, the UK prides itself on having some of the world’s best cyber capabilities based on GCHQ. UK cyber defenders face other sophisticated opponents such as China, Russia and private companies that sell spyware technology to the rest of the world, but few doubt it.

According to Whitehall sources, politicians are given cell phone security assessments when they enter the UK government and are given new devices unless they care about intrusions that force security services to take control of their phones.

Last week, it was reported that Johnson had quickly removed and replaced his cell phone in April after news that his phone number had been made public. But his phone number was accessible to anyone for 15 years, almost two of them when he was prime minister.

Ministers have been instructed not to conduct confidential business on cell phones, but security officials are aware that in fact, prime ministers and foreign ministers, like everyone else, will want to engage in informal conversations with colleagues and opponents.

For senior politicians like Johnson or Raab, simply having a cell phone represents a potential security risk to manage. Personal phone number to freely distribute the online compound at risk

