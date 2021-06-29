US lags further behind China and Europe in electric vehicle production





U.S. President Joe Biden tests the new Ford F-150 lightning truck as he tours the VDAB at the Ford Dearborn Development Center in Dearborn, Michigan on May 18, 2021.

Lea Millis | Reuters

The United States lags behind China and Europe in domestic production and use of electric vehicles, according to a new study by the International Clean Transportation Council – and that gap has grown. dug from 2017 to 2020.

Since 2010, the global stock of electric passenger vehicles has exceeded 10 million cumulative in 2020, according to the study.

By the end of 2017, US-based automakers had produced 20% of the world’s stock of electric vehicles. In 2020, US automakers accounted for only 18% of the cumulative amount of electric vehicles produced since 2010, while the share of production has increased in China and Europe.

From 2010 to 2020, researchers found that China was the largest producer of electric vehicles geographically and accounted for about 44% of electric vehicles manufactured with about 4.6 million units in production and sale during the decade.

Europe produced 25% of the world’s electric vehicles from 2010 to 2020, accounting for the manufacture of 2.6 million electric vehicles and sales of 3.2 million (making the region a net importer).

China-made Tesla Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai, China, Jan.7, 2020.

Song of Aly | Reuters

Last year alone, US automakers produced at least 450,000 electric vehicles, with Tesla accounting for about 85% of that production for the year. Annual exports of electric vehicles from factories to the United States in 2020 exceeded 215,000, the highest number of any country.

Higher demand overseas than in the United States is forcing electric vehicle makers like Tesla to ship and locate beyond the United States. Companies tend to sell their electric vehicles relatively close to the factories where they are assembled.

Electric vehicles (including hybrids and pure battery electric vehicles) accounted for only 2.3% of new vehicle sales in the United States in 2020. Meanwhile, 10% of new vehicle sales in Europe were electric vehicles and 6% were electric vehicles in China.

This demand abroad creates a kind of network effect. Automakers have committed more money and are making more aggressive plans to establish new factories and sell a wider variety of electric vehicle models overseas than in the United States, ICCT study notes .

For example, Volkswagen is expected to have the largest total production of electric vehicles by 2025, based on plans and investments announced by the company to date, with no all-electric factories in the United States, but several factories in fully electric assembly in Europe and China. .

And only General Motors and Tesla plan to have dedicated electric vehicle manufacturing vehicle assembly plants in the United States by 2025.

Policies “geared towards a transition to zero-emission vehicles”, or the lack thereof, have spurred these trends, the ICCT researchers concluded.

In Europe, the study notes, automakers have introduced dozens of new electric models and have significantly increased the volume of electric cars they manufacture or plan to manufacture, compared to the United States in recent years. This decision is largely aimed at meeting regional vehicle emission standards.

In China, “demand and supply side policies” have helped increase production and adoption of electric vehicles, according to the study. China has extended various incentives to consumers and tightened regulations that restrict vehicles with internal combustion engines, while making it easier to buy, register and operate electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, in the United States, some vehicle efficiency standards were rescinded under President Trump. And federal incentives to buy electric vehicles have started to disappear for automakers with the highest volume of electric vehicle sales, like Tesla and GM.

A new bipartisan infrastructure plan in the United States includes $ 15 billion for electric vehicle infrastructure, electric buses and mass transit – a fraction of President Joe Biden’s previous proposal to spend $ 174 billion on stimulate the electric vehicle market.

Nic Lutsey, program director at ICCT, said in a statement: “Growth in electric vehicle manufacturing occurs where there are strong national policies designed to stimulate the market. pull up a chair. “

Read the full study here.

