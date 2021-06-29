The UK’s road construction plan violates its climate commitments, the High Court said transport





The government’s plans for a multi-billion-pound road construction plan would violate Britain’s legal commitments to address the climate crisis and seriously undermine the country, which faces a major summit later this year, the High Court has heard.

Lawyers in charge of Transport Action Network (TAN) argued last year that the UK’s massive 27 billion road construction program plan outlined in Road Investment Strategy 2 (RIS2) did not take into account the government’s obligation to reach net zero emissions by 2050 . Commitment under the Paris Climate Agreement.

Activists accuse Transport Minister Grant Shapps and the Transport Department for not illegally considering the apparent significant impact of the road program on Britain’s climate commitments.

Ahead of Tuesday’s hearing, TAN’s director Chris Todd described the process as the biggest legal challenge to transport policy in UK history.

If we are serious about addressing the climate emergency, improving quality of life after the pandemic, and providing a less crowded future, we need to reduce traffic. The ruling to suspend the largest road program of all time has reached the UK as well as Cop26 and communities around the world wanting to build a better environment.

David Wolfe QC of TAN said: If the electricity generated for all road vehicles, manufacturing and services is not all zero emissions, then an increase in road traffic means an increase in greenhouse gas emissions. wrestle with it He couldn’t ignore it.

However, the government disputes this claim. DfT’s John Litton QC said that when the government set up RIS2, it had fully and adequately considered the environment consistent with the government’s climate change responsibilities, particularly including climate change-related impacts and carbon emissions.

He said there is no commitment to zero carbon in all sectors of the economy, he said, although some parts will still emit carbon, but will be synchro-offset, such as planting trees or currently unproven carbon capture technologies.

The goal, he added, is to strike a balance between emissions and sinks, rather than finding zero emissions across all sectors.

The road building program will lead to thousands of miles of new roads across the UK in the coming decades. Campaigns threaten to plague Britain’s wildlife, exacerbate air pollution and lock them into high-carbon transport networks for decades to come.

If progressed, the plan would include at least 50 projects from the A303 Tunnel near Stonehenge to the Lower Thames Crossing linking Kent and Essex.

The UK government has been widely criticized for not having detailed plans on how to achieve its climate goals. The climate change committee last week said progress was fantastic, adding that it should rely on an analysis to justify how investments in roads contribute to the UK’s net zero path.

Experts say the UK’s road network and wider transport infrastructure are critical to the country’s efforts to avoid the worst effects of the climate crisis. The transportation sector is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases and is the only one that has increased its emissions in recent years.

Earlier this month, the Welsh government announced a freeze on future road construction as part of its climate emergency response plan.

The case in the High Court is due to close on Wednesday, with a ruling expected at a later date.

