The Root of Sustainability: U.S. Cotton Farmers Dig Deeper for Healthy Soil





American cotton farmers know that sustainability must start at the ground level. Ensuring sustainable production for decades to come requires more than conscious cultivation practices. Farmers must also have access to credible data on soil health.

For American cotton farmers, their land is their livelihood. They work tirelessly to preserve their soil not only for the survival of their crops, but also to protect their farms for their children and grandchildren. Over the past 35 years, conscientious growers have increased soil carbon levels, reduced soil loss by 37%, and boosted biodiversity by adopting new, more sustainable practices.

Cotton producers have relied on certain production practices for decades; but with a better understanding of their potential impact, over the past 35 years they have adopted new practices to help protect the environment. In the past, growers often plowed or plowed their land to prepare it for planting by breaking up the topsoil to create clods for the seeds. However, this method left the soil disturbed and uncovered, releasing carbon dioxide into the air that was trapped in the soil and causing the loss of topsoil by simple washing or blowing. Producers have adopted soil conservation practices, such as no-till farming and minimal tillage, that leave the soil intact. Research has shown that adopting conservation soil practices reduces erosion and increases carbon sequestration from the atmosphere up to 400 pounds of carbon per acre per year. Today, nearly a third of American cotton farms practice direct seeding.

To double the carbon sequestration capacity of their fields, growers combine conservation soil practices with the use of cover crops such as rye, legumes and root vegetables. Cover crops help producers protect their fields year round. By providing shade, cover crops decrease evaporation from the soil, which means both less irrigation and less erosion. These plants further protect the earth by stimulating biodiversity. The roots of cover crops such as radishes pass through compacted soil and provide earthworms with shade and food, which naturally loosens and aerates the soil, and allows for better and much less water uptake. of runoff. Cover crop use is increasing in the United States by about 8 percent per year.

Like cover crops, growers are also increasingly adopting precision farming technologies to improve their sustainability by expanding the use of GPS receivers, multispectral images and ground sensors to map variations in crop properties. ground. This in-depth mapping technology is used as a tool to provide insight into the specific needs of a specific area. For example, soil moisture probes provide water level readings at a series of distances below the ground, allowing cotton growers to understand if their crops need additional water. Today, nearly two-thirds of American cotton producers use precision technology.

It can easily be seen that producers have made significant changes to protect the land they call both their home and their office. But while these sustainability practices and tools are now commonplace in the United States, these improvements have not been properly demonstrated to brands and retailers due to a lack of comprehensive data. This is where the American Cotton Trust protocol comes in.

The Trust Protocol underpins and verifies the sustainability progress of U.S. cotton through sophisticated data collection and independent third-party verification. It measures six sustainability metrics, including soil loss and soil carbon from U.S. cotton farmers, and shares aggregate farm-level data with brands and retailers to help them better measure their commitments to sustainability. durability. This is why the MoU is aligned with national goals to reduce soil loss from U.S. cotton by 50% and increase soil carbon by 30% by 2025.

With access to the new system, producers can continuously improve the sustainability of their farms and soil health. The Trust Protocol provides producers with what they need to benchmark their own operations, including verified year-over-year data to measure their progress, ideas, and industry-wide best practices. to help them achieve the 2025 national goals.

By signing up to the Trust Protocol, brands and retailers will have access to American cotton with proven sustainability credentials through Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture, measured through the Fieldprint Calculator and verified with Control Union certifications. Members will also benefit from full supply chain transparency through the Protocol Credit Management System, which uses TextileGenesis blockchain technology to record and verify the movement of US cotton fiber throughout the global supply chain. .

Since its launch in 2020, the Trusted Protocol has welcomed over 350 members across the supply chain, including Gap Inc., Gildan, Byford and Next; and factories and manufacturers around the world. These members have joined together to better understand the sustainability advancements of U.S. cotton and communicate these advancements to their customers.

American cotton farmers know that to progress in sustainability, they must start with the soil. Better maintenance of cotton fields preserves the quality of the soil, improves biodiversity and sequesters carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. As progress begins on the ground, the US Cotton Trust protocol ensures it doesn’t end there.

Become a member today on TrustUSCotton.org.

Posted June 29, 2021 at 8 a.m. EDT / 5 a.m. PDT / 1 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. CEST

Sponsored Content / This article is sponsored by US Cotton Trust Protocol.

This article, produced in collaboration with the Sustainable Brands editorial team, was funded by one of our sponsors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sustainablebrands.com/read/supply-chain/the-root-of-sustainability-us-cotton-farmers-dig-deeper-in-the-name-of-healthy-soil The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos