UK charity, ministers warn of cliff edge as housing funding halt | Housing





Housing activists are warning that if Prime Minister Rishi Sunak doesn’t renew his funds, the widely praised initiative to get people off the streets in the long run will face disaster.

Charitable organizations, including Crisis, St Mungos and Homeless Link, have sent letters to housing secretary Robert Jenrick and the prime minister asking the government to increase funding for three housing-first trials in West Midland, Liverpool and Greater Manchester.

Gaining traction in the US and providing homes to the homeless before addressing addiction or mental health problems, the initiative is being developed in the UK through three regional pilots. They started with 28 million funding in 2017 and have accommodated over 800 people by February. Nine out of ten people involved remain. Since then, more people have joined, and many of them have been homeless for years.

The charity wants the government to accelerate an existing declaration to extend the program as part of a government pledge to end the plague of rough sleep by the end of this Congress, which is set to run through 2024. Ministers said they would only do this. The pilot’s lesson is fully learned, but homeless activists say this creates a cliff edge.

The pressure to extend the project comes as London’s annual sleep figures were released on Wednesday, which frontline workers expect to rise in 2020/21, despite everyone on the project seeing themselves in temporary housing during the project’s first few months. match. Corona virus infectious disease worldwide epidemic.

However, the charity said in a letter to Jenrick and Sunak: The individual who first trusted the service and anything it achieved through the development of the service is at risk due to the cliff edge of funding. Two of the pilot funding conditions will end in 2022, with West Midlands continuing in 2023. Anxiety and uncertainty from the approaching endpoint are already affecting residents and employees.

A study approved earlier this year by the Center for Social Justice (CSJ) think tank new health secretary Sajid Javid found that at least 16,000 people could benefit from the housing-first approach, but so far only about 2,000 have been available across the UK.

Javid said in February: The National Housing First Program will build on the ambitious efforts of local pilots and governments to provide 16,500 homes and accommodations during the pandemic to provide transformational support. This is a chance to give the most vulnerable people in our country a second chance and welcome them back into society.

There should be no cuts. Many of the beneficiaries have experienced serious trauma in the past. Rick Henderson, Homeless Link

Housing First locations are available in demonstration areas as well as other locations. Intensive placement of support staff to each recipient tends to be more costly than housing, as there are typically no more than six clients assigned to one support person. However, this approach is effective in helping with long-term rough sleep that has been away for years. CSJ calculates that spending 10,000 per person on annual assistance costs can save 15,000 on homeless services, criminal justice costs, and other public spending on drug and alcohol dependence treatment.

The Greater Manchester program is helping 429 people, 93% of them staying in the properties they received.

A key principle of Housing First is that flexible support is provided to people for as long as they need it,” said Rick Henderson, chief executive of Homeless Link, a national homeless membership charity. There should be no due date or end date. Many of those who benefit have experienced severe trauma in the past that manifests as problems such as drug and alcohol problems and/or mental health problems. Providing unconditional support along with reliable housing gives people the security to address these fundamental problems and achieve their goals.

He said the uncertainty about financing contradicts the ethos of the project and has created great unrest for all three services, including those receiving support benefits.

A spokesperson for housing, local and local governments said: “We are providing more than 750m this year alone to tackle homelessness and rough sleep, and the achievements of the Housing First pilot will inform our plans for the future.

