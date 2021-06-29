British minister visits Syrian border to push for continued humanitarian approach





European Region Minister Wendy Morton visited the Bab al-Hawa border crossing Turkey and northern Syria today (29 June) to see firsthand how important British and international humanitarian aid is to the 2.4 million Syrians each month. .

Her visit is ahead of an important vote on July 10 that will determine whether or not UNSC member states will keep this junction open.

The UK’s position is clear. The Bab al-Hawa border crossing must remain open and other border crossings must reopen so life-saving food, shelter and medical supplies can be delivered and critical relief efforts can continue. The Turkish border is currently the only approved route for UN-coordinated humanitarian assistance to more than 2 million people who have lost their homes in northwestern Syria.

Russia and China have used their veto power to reduce the number of people allowed to cross their borders, leaving only Bab al-Hawa, making it more difficult to respond to the region’s growing humanitarian needs. These two countries place their political support for the Assad regime above life-saving support for the Syrian people. The UK urges all UNSC member states to extend their humanitarian approach to Syria to prevent further deterioration of the dire humanitarian situation in northwest Syria.

FCDO European Region Deputy Minister Wendy Morton said:

The Bab al-Hawa border crossing must remain open to reach life-saving humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable Syrians. From 2020 to 2021, the UK will provide clean drinking water to more than 225,000 people, health counseling to more than 400,000 Syrians and formal education to more than 200,000 children in northwest Syria through this important aid crossing. I did.

The UK, as a good force in the region, will vote in favor of maximum humanitarian access at the UNSC to allow charities operating in northwest Syria to continue life-saving efforts. More than 13 million Syrians still desperately need assistance in a war-torn country.

Secretary Morton also reaffirmed Britain’s support for Turkey’s efforts to maintain a ceasefire and protect defenseless civilians from the Syrian regime. Turkey is Britain’s best friend and NATO ally on the forefront of some of the most serious challenges facing the world. The UK will continue to support Turkey helping Syrian refugees, including a 427m commitment to EU refugee facilities through 2025.

Note to editors

To date, we have committed more than 3.7 billion to the Syrian regional crisis, the largest ever response to a single humanitarian crisis, and since 2012, we have provided more than 28 million food rations and more than 21 million medical consultations across Syria and the region. . , 6 million cash grants/vouchers, 10 million relief packages and over 14 million vaccines.

