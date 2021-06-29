Multifaceted civil war could take hold of Afghanistan, warns US general





KABUL, Afghanistan The commander of the US-led mission in Afghanistan warned on Tuesday that the country could be on the way to a chaotic and multifaceted civil war as US and international troops prepare to depart in the weeks to come.

His assessment, at a rare press conference at the US and NATO command headquarters in Kabul, will likely be one of the last publicly delivered by a four-star US general in Afghanistan, where recent events have included an offensive. Taliban who seized about 100 district centers, left dozens of civilians injured and killed and displaced thousands more.

Civil war is certainly a path that can be visualized if it continues on its course, the commander, Gen. Austin S. Miller, told reporters at the press conference. It should be of concern to the world.

Speaking from a garden adjacent to the circle of flagpoles that once displayed the flags of the 36 countries that contributed to the United States-led NATO mission, now reduced to Turkey, Britain and the United States United, General Miller said the troop withdrawal reached a point where he would soon end his command, which began in September 2018, and in turn bid farewell to Afghanistan.

From a military standpoint, everything is going very well, General Miller said of the US withdrawal. He did not offer a timeline for the end of the withdrawal. The Taliban, for the most part, did not attack US or international forces when they left, instead focusing the brunt of the violence on Afghan security forces and civilians caught in the crossfire.

The remaining US forces are spread between Kabul and Bagram Air Base, the sprawling base that once housed thousands of soldiers and contractors. Bagram is now the last gateway to move the troops and equipment that remain in the country.

NATO headquarters, soon to be part of the US Embassy compound, was quiet on Tuesday. The Georgian guards who had guarded its perimeter were gone, replaced by the security of the American embassy. The interior, a network of protective cement barriers, barracks and offices, looked a lot like an empty house.

About 650 U.S. troops are expected to remain in the country to ensure the safety of diplomats, U.S. officials said last week.

The US military is closing in on the exit, but it is still providing all possible support to the Afghan security forces who fly jets from the aircraft carrier Eisenhower, recently replaced by the Reagan, over Afghanistan to drop aircraft. airstrikes on Taliban fighters, as the Afghan security forces discovered. themselves besieged.

But with the disappearance of much of America’s high-tech communications equipment, in at least one case these planes failed to communicate properly to carry out an airstrike on Taliban positions and had to pass the armed drone attack, said a military official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive topics. Currently, much of the air support over Afghanistan has already been moved out of the country.

But what the Americans are doing in Afghanistan is becoming less and less relevant day by day as their presence in the country diminishes, and with it their ability to influence what happens on the battlefield.

The United States has spent billions of dollars to support the Afghan security forces, but it remains to be seen whether they will continue to provide air support to those forces after September 11, when the American troops withdrew.

The United States currently has the capacity to support Afghan security forces in the event of an attack, General Miller said. It exists today, and I don’t want to speculate what it will look like in the future.

The US airstrikes, targeting groups of Taliban fighters following their recent offensive in the north of the country, have sparked outrage from the Taliban, but little else as their fighters continue to seize the territory daily. The insurgent group has taken dozens of districts in recent weeks, sometimes by military means and sometimes by exploiting local divisions as well as mediating with local officials.

Afghan forces succeeded in recapturing several districts, but nothing on the scale of their insurgent enemies.

What we are seeing is the rapid loss of district centers, General Miller said, adding that he had conveyed to the Afghan leaders his advice to withdraw the security forces to defend key areas such as the large ones. cities.

This domino effect only served to demoralize the Afghan security forces, who saw their comrades surrender en masse, confiscating their vehicles and equipment from the increasingly triumphant Taliban. In recent days, the fighting had reached a hundred kilometers from Kabul, the capital of the country.

To bolster depleted government forces, militias long over the government payroll took on a new significance, a distinct echo of the civil war in the 1990s when warlords and their strongholds of gunmen harassed and taxed residents to the point where the rise of the Taliban was welcome. in large areas of the country. President Ashraf Ghani and his new defense minister made comments that seemed to welcome the resurgence of these groups.

The effectiveness of the militias on the battlefield is questionable, but the government will continue to support their rise as it will bleed the Taliban with a thousand cuts, said Ibraheem Bahiss, consultant to the International Crisis Group and independent research analyst.

Abdullah Abdullah, the top Afghan official leading the peace talks in Qatar, questioned whether he supported the militias, saying in a recent interview only that they had to be in direct coordination with the security services to avoid any fracture.

Mr. Abdullah and Mr. Ghani traveled to Washington last week to meet with President Biden and lawmakers, with their country’s future being less certain.

The Biden administration has pledged to provide financial support to Mr. Ghani. This includes $ 266 million in humanitarian aid and $ 3.3 billion in security assistance, as well as three million doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine and oxygen supplies.

Yet Mr Bidens’ message in his meetings with Afghan leaders was clear: the US military was leaving.

NATO and the US military will also continue to assist Afghan security forces with training and logistics outside the country.

The Afghans are going to have to decide their future, what they want, Biden said in the White House. The senseless violence must stop.

But the violence is unlikely to stop anytime soon. The Doha peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban that began in September have virtually stalled, and with insurgent gains on the battlefield, the Taliban are increasingly likely to settle for a outright military victory.

While military planners and intelligence analysts have long held divergent assessments of Afghanistan’s prospects, just as they did in the twilight of the Soviet war in the country, they came to a consensus on the fact that Mr. Ghanis’ government could fall in as little as six months. , according to officials briefed on intelligence work.

Eric Schmitt reported from Washington.

