UK Announces Response to TPR Extension Agreement | news





The UK government has announced a response to consultations on expanding the powers of The Pensions Regulator (TPR).

This consultation was conducted between 18 March and 29 April to solicit views on two draft regulations: Pension Regulatory Authority (Notice of Contribution) (Revised) Regulation 2021 Current Pension Regulatory Authority (Employer Resources Test) ) Regulation 2021 and Pensions Regulatory Authority (Information Gathering Authority and Other Amendments) Regulation 2021 is now referred to as Pension Regulatory Authority (Information Gathering Authority and Amendments) Regulation 2021.

Guy Opperman, Minister of Pensions and Financial Inclusion, said: The UK already has strong systems in place to protect defined benefit pensions, and the actions of the Pensions Scheme Act 2021 (Act) will build and strengthen these safeguards overall Policies through the approach of pension regulators becoming clearer, faster and more stringent.

He said the provisions of the law give the TPR strong powers to handle a small number of situations where employers decide to evade their obligations.

Section 103 of the Act amends Section 38 of the Pensions Act of 2004 and inserts a new Section 38E introducing employer resource testing. This will provide an alternative test that works with the existing framework to evaluate whether an action or failure of action has occurred to determine whether a Section 38 contribution notice can be issued.

New Section 38E contains regulatory powers that govern how the sponsoring employer’s resources are determined. Specifically specifically:

to organize the employer’s resources; and how to determine, calculate and verify the value of an employer’s resources for the purposes of the Employer Resources Test.

The Pension Regulatory Authority (Information Gathering Authority and Other Amendments) Draft Regulation 2021 also provides for:

information to be included in the interview notice; Modify how inspection powers are utilized in multi-employer schemes. Set fixed or extended fines for non-compliance with information collection requests.

These regulations are expected to go into effect in October 2021.

The UK government received a technical response to the consultation with contributions from several stakeholders that helped improve the draft regulation.

As with all policies, we said we will review them and take into account any relevant changes in our business practices.

Once completed, this extensive regulatory package, along with pension regulator-specific codes of practice, will provide pension regulators new and improved powers to intervene more effectively to better protect their members, meeting our manifesto promises. It represents the final stage of this journey. I got my retirement savings, Opperman said.

