Jobs Are Hard to Find for Higher-educated British Minority | Business and Economic News





A new study finds that children of immigrant parents born in the UK, despite their higher education levels, have lower levels of employment than their white children.

By Marc Daniel DaviesBloomberg

Britain’s second-generation minority people are far better educated than the majority of whites, despite a much less favorable background, but are less likely to find employment, a new study finds.

The Institute for Finance said the children of British-born immigrant parents had great success in education, a stark contrast to most ethnic minorities in other European countries, but did not reap commensurate gains in their jobs.

We should celebrate their incredible success in their education, but it raises the hard question why this doesn’t lead to equal success in the professional world, said Lucinda Platt, a professor at the London School of Economics and co-author of the report, which spanned 40 years. of UK Census data to track intergenerational outcomes.

Attempts to oversimplify low labor market performance because of a less favorable background on the one hand and discrimination on the other hand fails to recognize that both are relevant, she said.

The report, part of the Deaton Review of Inequalities, was published days later by the Confederation of British Industry, Britain’s largest business group, calling for mandatory reporting on racial pay gaps in a letter co-signed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. . Government Commission April data on racial and ethnic disparities in the UK enables employers to identify, consider and address barriers faced by ethnic minorities in the workplace.

Second-generation Pakistanis, Bangladeshi, and Black Caribbean men and women are all more likely to have a higher education than the majority of whites, the IFS report said. Nevertheless, they face overall low levels of employment. Although they have nearly equal chances of gaining professional or managerial positions, they have not achieved the rewards their qualifications would normally expect to get.

The results showed a varied and complex picture that included differences between minority groups, the researchers said. These findings will spark more reflection on the process of curbing social mobility despite educational mobility and why it differs for men and women of the same race, Platt said.

(Updated headlines and additional quotes.)

