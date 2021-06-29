Crypto-Friendly Travel Site Marks US Debut With Dogecoin Payments





Germany-based travel site GetYourGuide has launched US offers and the ability to pay with dogecoin.

German travel booking site GetYourGuide marked its expansion into the US market on Tuesday by announcing that it now accepts dogecoin as a payment method.

The Berlin-based company, which claims to have booked more than 45 million tours in 170 countries to date, offers activity, attraction and tour bookings to major US destinations such as Hawaii; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Miami; New Orleans; New York; Orlando Florida; and San Francisco. In addition to dogecoin, processed through BitPay, the site accepts major credit and debit cards, as well as PayPal and Google Pay.

GetYourGuide co-founder and CEO Johannes Reck said in a statement the company is “more than excited” to enter the US market as the world emerges from pandemic lockdown and people can again to venture on vacation.

“The challenges many have faced over the past year have sent people into a virtual spiral of Netflix frenzy, increased use of social apps and a resurgence of interest in trading stocks and cryptocurrencies, such as dogecoin, ”he said. “Why waste time worrying about the doge’s hourly fluctuations when we can invest in creating memories by experiencing the best of the real world?” “

GetYouGuide joins a growing list of travel providers accepting dogecoin and various other cryptocurrencies for payment. In April, the Bobby Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee, began accepting dogecoins and other cryptocurrencies for overnight stays and event bookings through BitPay.

Airfare website Cheapair.com, Latvian airline Air Baltic and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic have long accepted bitcoin. Expedia stopped accepting bitcoin directly in 2018, but 700,000 Expedia Group hotels and accommodations are available through the Travala booking platform, which accepts 30 cryptocurrencies, since 2020.

The 3,500-room Resorts World Las Vegas, which opened June 24 on the Strip as Sin City’s first major new casino complex in a decade, will also use cryptocurrency for some payments through a partnership. with UK crypto exchange firm Gemini.

GetYourGuide Marketing Director Emil Martinsek said the company has something for anyone visiting any of its U.S. destinations, which also include Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Tampa, Florida and Washington, DC

“No matter if you are an art fanatic, an outdoor enthusiast, a home chef, an adrenaline junkie or an avid traveler who really wants to discover your next destination, GetYourGuide is your companion to unlock the best experiences. most unforgettable, ”he said, in a statement.

Offers include walking tours with local experts, regional food tours, cooking and craft classes, skip-the-line tickets to iconic attractions and bucket list experiences.

