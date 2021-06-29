Why can’t US residents travel to Canada?





Americans can now vacation in France, where the single-dose vaccination rate is 49%, according to the nonprofit Our World in Data; they can also travel to Spain, where the rate is 51%, and Greece, at 45%. But, with few exceptions, they still can’t make it to Canada, which Oxford University leads all countries in the world for single-dose vaccination rates, according to a source.

In mid-June, to the frustration of many on both sides of the border, Canada announced it was extending restrictions on non-essential travel until at least July 21. The ban includes travel by land, air and sea. It eases entry requirements for fully vaccinated Canadians, permanent residents and certain eligible foreign nationals on July 5.

There’s no other way to tell, Brian Higgins, the US Representative for the 26th Congressional District of New York, wrote on Twitter, who then described the prospect of another month behind schedule with a term. colored for barnyard droppings. Its district includes Buffalo, just across the border from Niagara Falls, a popular border for travelers going both ways.

Senator Chuck Schumer of New York is among American politicians calling for a faster reopening for those who are vaccinated and have personal or business ties to Canada. I explained to Ambassador Hillman how mind-boggling it is that many New Yorkers are now free to travel to Europe, but even those who are fully vaccinated cannot even travel a few miles north of Canada to reach their homes. homes, businesses, stores, families and properties, he said in a press release detailing an appeal with Canada’s Ambassador to the United States, Kirsten Hillman, on June 21.

President Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada were scheduled to discuss the issue at the G7 summit in Cornwall, England, earlier in June. At a press conference there, Mr. Trudeau said they did, though his resolve apparently remained unchanged, noting that each of us would always put the interests and safety of our people first. own citizens, according to Reuters.

Here is what we know about the border closure with Canada.

Why does the Canadian border remain closed?

The border with Canada has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Trudeau has long expressed a goal of 75 percent nationwide vaccination with the first dose and 20 percent full vaccination before the border reopens.

Canada lagged behind the United States in vaccine distribution, but quickly caught up. According to the government’s health database, 65% of the population received at least one dose of the vaccine and 19% were fully immunized as of June 19, the latest date for which figures are available. In comparison, in the United States, 66 percent of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine and about 57 percent are fully immunized.

The Canadian government has cited the spread of more transmissible variants of Covid-19, such as the Delta variant, as a reason for its caution.

Even a fully vaccinated individual can transmit Covid-19 to someone who is not vaccinated, Trudeau told Global News on June 18, explaining the reasons for the extension of the border closure. This means that we really need to make sure that not only fully vaccinated people can travel, but that the communities they will return to are not at risk, because even if they are protected from hospitalization, the people around them might not be at risk. not be.

When will the border fully reopen?

The government has announced that it will reopen the border in stages. The first goes into effect on July 5, allowing fully vaccinated Canadians returning home to bypass previous quarantine requirements and avoid the otherwise mandatory eighth day testing in the country. These travelers should file their travel and vaccination history on the ArriveCAN website and app. Vaccinated travelers who qualify must still submit a negative Covid-19 test performed up to 72 hours before departure and undergo another test upon arrival.

Update

June 29, 2021, 5:38 p.m. ET

The government is expected to announce an update to its current policy by July 21.

We recognize that people are anxiously awaiting the border to reopen, Bill Blair, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, said at a press conference last week, noting the goal is to reopen the border in the coming months.

Who can enter Canada?

In addition to Canadians, permanent residents and persons registered under the Indian Act of Canada, certain foreign nationals are allowed to enter Canada, including an immediate or extended family member who is staying in Canada for 15 days. or more. This covers the mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

Discretionary travel, including tourism, remains prohibited. Before the pandemic, Americans accounted for about 15 million of the 22.1 million international visitors with overnight stays in Canada, spending about C $ 11.1 billion of the $ 23 billion for all international visitors in 2019. Most Americans have traveled by land; about 4.8 million arrived by air.

How many people normally cross the land border between the United States and Canada?

According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, some 10.5 million people crossed the border by personal vehicle at Buffalo Niagara Falls, the busiest land crossing with Canada, in 2019, up from 1.7 million in 2020.

For border towns like Buffalo and Detroit, and their Canadian counterparts, the restrictions have separated families and friends and devastated local economies. Sandy Pearce, 61, an American living in Fort Erie, Ont., Just across the Niagara River from Buffalo, holds peaceful protests every Sunday afternoon at the Peace Bridge, which connects the two countries.

Governments have said we have to follow the science, she said of Canada’s campaign to immunize citizens. If vaccinated, Americans coming to Canada are no longer a threat.

We have a mixed community and you go back and forth every day, said Ms Pearce of Fort Erie, whose 93-year-old father lives alone on the US side of the border. Canada does not seem to understand.

Follow the New York Times Travel on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. And sign up for our weekly Travel Dispatch newsletter to receive expert advice on smarter travel and inspiration for your next vacation. Fancy a future getaway or a simple wheelchair trip? Check out our list of 52 locations for 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/29/travel/us-canada-travel-ban.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos