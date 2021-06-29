House passes bill to speed up visas for Afghans at risk for helping the United States





WASHINGTON Rushing to help Afghans threatened with reprisals for working alongside American troops in their home countries, the House voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to speed up the process that would allow them to immigrate to the United States.

With the US military in the final stages of withdrawal from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of war, more than 18,000 Afghans who have worked for the United States as interpreters, drivers, engineers, security guards and clerks Embassy officials are stuck in a bureaucratic quagmire after applying for special immigrant visas, available to those at risk due to their work for the US government.

I can say for sure that I might not be here today without these men and women, said Rep. Jason Crow, Colorado Democrat and former Army Ranger who is the main sponsor of the bill. .

The measure, passed from 366 to 46, would remove the requirement for applicants to undergo medical examinations in Afghanistan before qualifying, instead allowing them to do so after entering the United States. The first in a series of bipartisan bills intended to ease the visa process, it aims to shorten the long waiting period, which can be as long as six or seven years for some applicants.

Mr Crow said lifting the medical examination requirement would save the average applicant about a month on visa processing. The bill requires applicants to complete their exams within 30 days of arriving in the United States.

In combat and in a war zone, every hour counts, Crow said. One month will save many, many lives.

Some of the Afghan allies awaiting visas have denounced the threats they face from the Taliban.

Since 2014, the nonprofit No One Left Behind has tracked the murders of more than 300 translators or their families, many of whom have died while waiting for their visas to be processed, according to James Miervaldis, chairman of the group and under – Army Reserve officer. .

It’s a life and death situation, said Rep. Brad Wenstrup, Republican of Ohio. It will be a black eye on the United States if we don’t do everything in our power to protect these allies.

Mr Crow and Rep. Cliff Bentz, Republican of Oregon, said staff members had worked tirelessly over the past few weeks to allay the concerns of some House Republicans who feared the elimination of the The medical examination did not lead to the spread of the disease once the applicants entered the United States. They added the 30-day deadline to address these fears.

The measure is one of many pushes by a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers, many of whom are military or veterans who have worked with translators, drivers and repairers in Afghanistan and other combat zones.

The group also lobbied the Biden administration to carry out a massive evacuation of Afghans awaiting their visas, an idea President Biden embraced last week, saying: Those who helped us will not be left behind. for account.

But first, Afghans must qualify for visas. Only one clinic in the country, a German facility in Kabul, performs the exams, forcing some people to travel long distances in unsafe conditions. And the exams are expensive, Crow said.

A separate bill introduced by the group would expand the universe of eligible Afghans by removing what its supporters call onerous application requirements, including a credible affidavit of a specific threat and proof of sensitive work and worth of trust. Instead, it would in effect stipulate that any Afghan who has helped the US government by definition faces retaliation and should be able to apply for a visa. The bill would also increase the number of visas available.

Officials in the Biden administration have said they plan to relocate Afghan allies out of Afghanistan, possibly to Guam, pending processing of their visa applications.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/29/us/politics/afghan-visas.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos