Covid loan scams and errors will cost UK taxpayers tens of billions MPs | business





Congressional reports claim taxpayers will lose tens of billions of pounds on Covid-19 aid plans as the government has halted basic fraudulent checks and hastily rolled out programs.

The report, published by the Public Accounting Commission (PAC), acknowledges that the government has taken swift action to provide critical support to vulnerable businesses at the onset of the pandemic. However, the decision to prioritize speed and financial aid meant a significant increase in taxpayer exposure to fraud and error.

The PAC condemns the government’s twin decision to ease common fraud controls in programs like the popular Return Lending Scheme (BBLS), which allows businesses to self-declare revenue-like information as part of their applications and support businesses and individuals. . There was no relationship before.

According to figures released by the business unit, the combined effects of fraud and default will mean that nearly half of the 46.5 billion bounceback loans distributed during the pandemic will never be repaid.

The PAC said government departments did not fully leverage their anti-fraud expertise when designing new programs to minimize losses.

According to Cabinet Office estimates, fraud and errors already cost $51.8 billion per year. That was before Covid-19 loan plans including BBLS and furlough were considered.

However, the figure could skyrocket, according to figures released by the Department of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy (BEIS), which previously predicted that loan losses due to fraud and default could cost taxpayers around $26 billion.

Bounce-back loans were the most popular of the Covid-19 loan schemes, with more than 46.5 billion open to more than 1.5 million businesses that said their operations were at risk due to Covid-19 lockdown measures.

The plan, which ran from May 2020 to March 2021, provided business loans of up to 50,000, capped at 25% of turnover at an interest rate of 2.5%. The first 12 months were paid and interest-free to the borrower.

These loans have been distributed by dozens of commercial banks, including major high street lenders such as HSBC, Lloyds and Barclays. It’s up to the bank to chase after the customer for repayment, but the loan comes with a 100% government guarantee, so all losses are borne by the taxpayer.

The report acknowledged that this agreement made BEIS reliant on banks and lacked incentives given the bank’s lack of money.

Labor MP Meg Hillier, chairman of the PAC, said it was not urgent about the financial risks associated with Covid-support programs among government departments, including BEIS. The Covid emergency overshadows the risk and a more worrisome fundamental approach to managing taxpayer money, she said.

The PAC currently issues a number of recommendations, including an annual report to the Ministry of Finance and Cabinet that identifies the risks of fraud and errors to public funds, tightening fraud reporting requirements for Covid-19 support plans, and asking the plan to be made public. are doing Recover taxpayer money.

It is also urging government departments to introduce stronger anti-fraud measures and address discrepancies in how penalties and sanctions are applied.

A government spokesperson said acting quickly to protect workers and businesses is a priority. They say the lending, trailing and subsidy schemes have provided a lifeline for millions across the UK, helping them survive the pandemic and protect their jobs.

These plans are designed from the ground up to minimize fraud and have denied or blocked thousands of fraudulent claims. We do not tolerate those who try to deceive taxpayers and will take action against the perpetrators, including criminal prosecution, the spokesperson added.

