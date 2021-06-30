U.S. Supreme Court upholds CDC pandemic residential eviction ban





Protesters surround Los Angeles Superior Court to prevent next wave of evictions and call on Governor Gavin Newsom to adopt a moratorium on evictions amid the global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Los Angeles, California, United States, August 21, 2020 REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON, June 29 – The United States Supreme Court on Tuesday left in place the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s residential eviction ban imposed last year to combat the spread of COVID-19 and prevent homelessness during the pandemic, inflicting a setback on homeowners who had challenged the policy.

Judges have rejected a request by a group of homeowners to allow a federal judge’s decision to block the moratorium on evictions to go into effect nationwide while litigation in the dispute continues. The moratorium is due to expire on July 31.

The decision was 5-4, with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joining the three liberal judges in dismissing the owners’ claim.

The Atlanta-based CDC said 30 to 40 million people could be at risk of deportation without the moratorium. Advocacy groups said low-income tenants were particularly vulnerable.

Homeowner groups, led by the Alabama Association of Realtors, have filed a lawsuit to challenge the moratorium, arguing that the CDC had exceeded its authority under a federal law called the Public Health Service Act. They wrote in court documents: “Congress has never given the CDC the staggering power it now claims.”

The groups said a deportation ban was no longer needed on public health grounds in light of the drop in COVID-19 cases and deaths. They also cited the CDC’s May 13 announcement that vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors.

Homeowners across the country have lost more than $ 13 billion in unpaid rent each month due to the CDC ban, the groups said.

The CDC issued a nationwide ban on evicting all residential rental properties last September to facilitate self-isolation, contain the spread of COVID-19 and prevent homelessness. He acted after the expiration of a previous stricter ban enacted by the US Congress. The CDC’s moratorium has been extended three times, once by Congress and twice by the agency itself.

Congress also approved $ 46.5 billion in rental assistance designed to reach homeowners, but the aid has been slow to flow.

Washington-based U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich ruled in favor of the owners in May, but put his ruling on hold pending the government’s appeal in the case. The owners appealed to the Supreme Court after a lower appeals court dismissed their request to unfreeze Friedrich’s decision. Read more

