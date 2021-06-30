Tories Failing to Prevent Sudden Wildlife Loss Secluded British Policy | wild animals





Green ambitions and lax policies that governments are underfunded are failing to prevent the catastrophic loss of wildlife, the MPs committee finds in a new report that the biodiversity crisis is still not being addressed as a climate crisis urgency.

According to a report by the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC), the UK is one of the G7 countries with the most wildlife depletion, and despite its promise to improve the environment within a generation, there are no adequate funding policies in place to make it a reality. .

The government’s 25-year environmental plan plans to protect 30% of land and sea by 2030, and its promise to provide a net biodiversity net for infrastructure projects is good on paper, but inadequate monitoring and non-compliance will prevent the government from implementing it. I can’t.

Nature is still not taken into account in policy making, and more money is being spent destroying the environment than protecting it, the report said. Fiscal cuts and a lack of ecological expertise by government and local authorities are exacerbating the situation, lawmakers said.

Brighton Pavilion’s Green MP Caroline Lucas said: We are losing species at a frightening rate and we do not heed several warnings. The disruption of biodiversity must be pushed forward on the political agenda and on nature conservation and restoration, taking into account the priorities and resources needed before it is too late.

The Treasury still adheres to the old-fashioned mindset that sees GDP growth as a key measure of development and nature as a consumable resource. As the report clearly shows, that should change.

The EAC report urges the government to increase Nature England funding each year so that agencies can protect nature on the massive scale it needs.

For the ocean, destructive bottom trolling should be restricted or banned in all marine reserves and more no-take zones should be established.

The Commission’s recommendations include setting legally binding targets for soil health, natural history GCSEs, and bans on planting trees in peat soils and floodplains. Important ecosystems, such as ancient woodlands and peatlands, must be cared for, protected or not.

Other recommendations include creating a commission to track public spending that harms biodiversity, removing harmful subsidies, and diverting money into conservation.

Ministers also need to spend more than 3 million per year on strengthening biosecurity to combat invasive species that cost the UK economy 1.8 billion per year.

While the report found that the climate emergency has raised the political agenda and is increasingly being reflected in public and private sector decision making, it has not yet happened in biodiversity.

Government data released late last year shows that public sector investment in conservation has actually declined by 33% in five years.

Commission Chairman Philip Dunne said that despite numerous policies to improve the natural environment, the lack of teeth and the lack of effective delivery mechanisms remain a grand statement.

He said: There’s no doubt he’s ambitious, but the mix of ambitious goals, superficial strategies, cuts in funding and lack of expertise makes tangible progress incredibly difficult.

