House votes to remove Confederate statues from U.S. CapitolExBulletin





This file photo shows the marble bust of Chief Justice Roger Taney which is currently on display in the former U.S. Capitol Supreme Court chamber. The House voted on Tuesday on a bill that would remove the bust from public display. J. Scott Applewhite / AP .

. J. Scott Applewhite / AP

J. Scott Applewhite / AP

The House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to remove all Confederate statues from public display in the United States Capitol, as well as to replace the bust of former United States Chief Justice Roger Taney, author of the ruling Dred Scott from 1857 who stated that people of African descent were not American citizens.

The House adopted Measure 285-120. All Democratic members supported the legislation; all “no” votes came from Republican members.

“My ancestors built this building,” said Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., In passionate remarks on the floor of the House before the vote. “Imagine how they would feel knowing that more than 100 years after slavery was abolished in this country, we have yet honored the very people who betrayed this country in order to keep my ancestors in slavery.”

The legislation, HR3005, would direct the Capitol Architect to identify and remove all statues and busts representing members of the Confederacy from public display within 45 days of the resolution’s enactment. Any removed statue provided to the Capitol by a state would be returned to the state, which could then choose to replace it with another honored person.

Among the Confederate statues is a statue of Jefferson Davis, President of the Confederation, on display in Statuary Hall.

A statue of Jefferson Davis, President of the Confederate States from 1861 to 1865, is on display in the Statuary Hall inside the United States Capitol. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images .

. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The bill also specifically mentions the removal of the statues of Charles Brantley Aycock, John Caldwell Calhoun and James Paul Clarke, three men who defended slavery and segregation.

“Halls of Congress are the very heart of our democracy,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Before the vote. “The statues we display are to embody our highest ideals as Americans, expressing who we are and who we aspire to be as a nation. Monuments to men, or to those who have advocated cruelty and barbarism to achieve such a clearly racist end is a grotesque affront to these ideals. “

The legislation also calls for the removal of the bust of Taney, author of the Dred Scott ruling, who said black Americans were not citizens of the United States and therefore could not sue in federal courts. The ruling also asserted that Congress did not have the power to ban slavery in U.S. territories. The law calls for the bust to be replaced by that of Thurgood Marshall, the first black judge of the Supreme Court.

“While the removal of the bust of Chief Justice Roger Brooke Taney from the United States Capitol does not relieve Congress of the historic wrongs it has done to protect the institution from slavery, it does express appreciation by Congress one of the most notorious wrongs ever committed in any of its rooms, that of Chief Justice Roger Brooke Taney’s Dred Scott v. Sandford decision, ”the law says.

A statue of Taney on the grounds of Maryland State House was removed in 2017 after standing for nearly 145 years. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, said at the time that it was “the right thing to do.”

Minority parliamentary leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Used his debate time on Wednesday to condemn Critical Race Theory, a scholarly approach to studying American institutions through the prism of race and racism that has been renamed by many Republicans as a replacement for any conversation about race or the role racism continues to play in American society. McCarthy has said he supports the removal of Confederate statues and has repeatedly noted that the racist lawmakers and leaders they represent were then members of the Democratic Party.

Other Republican lawmakers have expressed their support for the removal of the statues but also their frustration with the legislative process.

“My opposition to this bill is not due to the goal we are trying to achieve, but it is the way the majority continue to circumvent the process in this body,” said Representative Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga. “For the second consecutive Congress, this bill has been put to the floor without hearing or marking out in the House Administration Committee.”

Several Republicans have filed similar process complaints about legislation that established Juneteenth as an official holiday.

Alabama Republican Representative Mo Brooks announced his “no” vote on the bill in a statement denouncing “the cancellation of culture and historic revisionism.”

“I support federalism and the right of a state to decide for itself who it should honor. As such, I will proudly vote “No” on HR 3005. Alabama, not New Yorkers, Californians or anyone else, should decide who we wish to honor in Alabama’s contribution to the National Statuary Collection, “the statement read.

Tuesday’s vote comes nearly a year after the House approved a similar resolution with the support of 72 Republicans, and which ultimately stalled without the support of Senate Republicans.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/06/29/1011303611/the-house-votes-to-remove-confederate-statues-in-the-u-s-capitol The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos