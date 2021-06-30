Post-COVID-19 inflation could push interest on UK debt to over 100 billion, BIS warns inflation





Inflation could soar this year, and the central bank will pressure government borrowing costs to reach post-war highs, according to the Bank of International Settlements, which has warned of the thorny challenges policymakers face during the post-epidemic recovery can.

A rise in interest rates to levels last seen in the 1990s, as the cost of the pandemic surged UK government debt to 2.2 trillion, could more than double the cost of national borrowing.

The Swiss-headquartered BIS, often referred to as the Central Bank of the Central Bank, said in the near-term, national monetary policymakers should keep interest rates ultra-low to sustain recovery after the pandemic. The warning came from the annual economic report released on Tuesday.

However, it should signal to financial markets and consumers that, if necessary, raising interest rates will prevent inflation from continuing to become a problem.

The uneven recovery poses daunting challenges for policymakers, the BIS report said.

If interest rates start to rise, the sustainability of the debt could change, added Agustin Carstens, general manager of BIS. You don’t want to be surprised.

The report contains forecasts for different countries, including the UK, based on different scenarios. In one of its grim predictions, the BIS said it could go back to 1990s levels, when UK interest rates averaged 6%, and increase current levels of annual debt payments from 47 billion to nearly 100 billion a year.

Inflation has risen in much of the world economy as governments ease lockdown measures and allow more people to shop and reopen businesses through vaccination programs.

Annual price increases reached 5% in the US last month and tripled over two months in the UK, reaching 2.1% in May. House prices in the UK are rising at their fastest pace in 17 years, with annual price increases jumping to 13.4% in May, data released Tuesday by Nationwide.

Some economists, including former Bank of England governor Lord King and former Banks governor Andy Haldane, have argued that borrowing costs should be increased to limit consumer spending and alleviate upward pressures on inflation.

However, the majority of academics and city economists believe that some of the main causes of inflation, including shortages of raw materials and essential components for cars and computers, are unlikely to persist into next year.

The BIS report said: Communication will be tested to the fullest as inflation concerns persist. The central bank faces delicate balancing measures.

On the one hand, they need to reassure markets about their continued willingness to support the economy as needed. On the other hand, they should also be reassured about their anti-inflation credentials and prepare the basis for normalization.

When asked if this means the central bank must react now to quell inflation, Carstens told Reuters.

It is not appropriate to tighten monetary policy today to reduce measured inflation and sacrifice economic recovery.

Noting the bottlenecks in the supply chain that have delayed the delivery of goods around the world, he added: As of today, BIS believes this is most likely temporary.

The US Federal Reserve was criticized earlier this year as it said it would keep interest rates low even if inflation rises and remains high for several years.

Earlier this month, Chairman Jerome Powell seemed to oppose the policy, saying interest rates would start to rise from 2023 on the prospect of an economic recovery.

Carstens, who led Mexico’s central bank before joining BIS, said high levels of inflation would significantly tighten the global financial situation, making it more costly for businesses and governments to borrow and markets to take money from developing countries.

The main challenge (during the year-end) is how to align policy implementation with market expectations. Carstens said. One of the hiccups we’ve seen over the past few months is that the market is ahead of the Fed, he said.

The report also looked at how Covids disproportionately damage low-wage workers and how stock market leaps from trillions of dollars in stimulus amplified concerns over inequality.

These concerns have been on the rise since the financial crisis a decade ago. The current surge in global housing prices is now one of the other major macroeconomic problems for BIS, generally favoring older people at the expense of younger people.

The BIS said that adjusting monetary policy more orthogonally to address inequality would be impractical and would actually backfire, the BIS said. Because this can help the economy and reduce some of the flexibility needed to control inflation, both of which will help reduce inequality in the long run. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/jun/29/post-covid-inflation-could-push-interest-on-uks-debt-above-100bn-warns-bis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos