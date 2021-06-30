



Gibson Dunn achieved 54 practice area rankings, including 15 top rankings in the 2021 edition of The Legal 500 United States. Twelve partners have been named to the Legal 500s Hall of Fame, recognizing individuals who receive consistent feedback from their clients for continued excellence. Twenty-seven partners were named Leading Lawyers in their respective practices with 12 additional partners recognized as Next Generation Lawyers and two lawyers recognized as Rising Stars.

The company achieved top ranks in the following categories:

Antitrust Cartel Antitrust Civil Litigation / Class Actions: Defense Dispute Resolution Appeals Courts of Appeal Dispute Resolution Appeal: Supreme Courts (Federal and State) Dispute Resolution Corporate Investigations and White Collar Criminal Defense Dispute Resolution Commercial Litigation General Dispute resolution International litigation Dispute resolution Securities litigation: defense Business sector Environment: litigation Business sector Transport: litigation and rail and road regulations Labor and employment Labor and labor litigation (including class actions): defense Media, technologies and telecommunications Media and entertainment: litigation Media, technologies and telecommunications Outsourcing Real estate Land use / zoning Real estate financing; and real estate

The Legal 500s Hall of Fame for 2022 consists of: Jesse Sharf, Century City Partner (Real Estate and Construction Real Estate); Michael P. Darden, Houston Partner (Energy, Oil & Gas Transactions); Los Angeles Partners Theodore Boutrous (Dispute Resolution Appeal: Supreme Court, and Product Liability, Torts & Class Actions: Automotive / Transportation), Patrick Dennis (Environmental Litigation), Perlette Jura (Dispute Resolution International Litigation ) and Daniel Swanson (Antitrust Civil Litigation) class action litigation / defense); New York partners Peter Hanlon (Energy Transactions Conventional Power), Stephen Nordahl (Media, Technology and Telecoms Outsourcing) and Randy Mastro (Dispute Resolution International Litigation, General Commercial Disputes and Leading Trial Lawyers); and Washington, DC partners Scott Hammond (Antitrust Cartel), Theodore Olson (Dispute Resolution Appeal: Supreme Court (Federal and State)) and F. Joseph Warin (Corporate Dispute Resolution Investigations and Criminal Defense in Col White).

The partners designated as Leading Lawyers are:

Antitrust:

Washington, DC Partner Cynthia Richman (Cartel and Civil Litigation / Class Action Defense) Washington, DC Partner Richard Parker (Civil Ligation / Class Action Defense)

Dispute resolution:

Finance:

New York Partner Andrew Fabens (Capital Markets: Debt Offerings) New York Partner Scott Greenberg (Restructuring (including Bankruptcy: Company)

Focus on industry

New York Partner Nicholas Politan (Renewable / Alternative Energy) Los Angeles Partner Deborah Stein (Insurance: Advice to Insurers) Washington, DC Partner Thomas Dupree Jr. (Transportation: Litigation and Rail and Road Regulations)

Work and employment

M & A / Corporate and commercial

Media, technologies and telecoms

Real estate and construction

The partners named Next Generation Lawyers are: Los Angeles partners Benyamin Ross (Media, technology and telecommunications, Transactional media and entertainment) and Douglas Champion (Real estate and construction Land use / zoning); New York partners Anne Champion (Dispute resolution International Litigation), Joshua Brody (Finance Restructuring (including bankruptcy): corporate), Gabrielle Levin (Labor and Employment Labor and Employment Disputes), Daniel Angel (Media, technology and telecommunications Outsourcing and Technology Transactions), Noam Haberman (Real Estate and Construction Real Estate Financing), and Edward Wei (US Non-Litigation Tax); San Francisco partners Brian Lutz (Dispute Resolution, Securities Litigation: Defense) and Kahlil Yearwood (Real Estate and Real Estate Financing); and Washington, DC partners Adam Di Vincenzo (Antitrust Merger Control), Stacie Fletcher (Industry Focused Environmental Litigation) and Molly Senger (Labor and Employment Disputes).

Lawyers recognized as Rising Stars are Los Angeles attorney Nathaniel Bach (Media and Entertainment: Litigation) and New York Partner Amanda Aycock (Dispute Resolution Corporate Investigations and White Collar Criminal Defense).

