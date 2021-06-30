UK Unveils Post-Brexit National Aid Plan to Support Industry





The UK will draw up plans on Wednesday for a simpler and more “agile” post-Brexit state subsidy system that the government will use to strengthen or support selected industries.

The government said the new UK system would start on the grounds that subsidies would be allowed if UK-wide principles were followed. Payments are made in a timely and effective manner while providing good value to UK taxpayers.

A craze for state aid has been a source of friction in the UK-EU trade negotiations concluded last year, with Brussels demanding that UK rules match the bloc to ensure an “equal sector”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resisted these demands, arguing that the UK can take a faster and less bureaucratic approach to supporting businesses that meet the needs of the UK economy.

“The UK’s new tailored grant system will be simple, agile and based on common sense principles. There will be no excessive practice,” said Business Secretary Paul Scully.

The EU wanted the UK to adopt a legal regulator with the power to intervene when the government proposes industrial subsidies, but ultimately accepted an independent monitoring body.

The UK will set up a “subsidy advisory department” within the Competing Markets Authority that can only advise on whether subsidies are fair.

Businesses seeking arbitration, for example, because they believe that the government has unfairly helped a competitor, must seek redress through the UK courts or the judicial system.

Experts said Britain’s proposal fell short of free subsidies for all, despite ministers’ investigations into the ouster of the Brussels bureaucracy.

George Peretz QC, chief competition lawyer at Monckton Chambers, said placing a subsidy advisory department within the competition regulator would send a positive signal to Brussels that the UK still has subsidy restrictions.

Under the British system, state aid falls into three categories: controversial grants are declared “of interest” and potentially more difficult cases are considered “special interest”. The rest are presumed to comply with the principles set out in the law.

Legal experts said it won’t be clear how exactly these categories are defined and governed until the government publishes full legislation and related regulations.

recommendation

James Webber, a partner at law firm Shearman & Sterling, said it was wise for the government to avoid reinventing the EU’s mandatory notification framework for state aid to create a more streamlined process.

“We’ll have to wait to see the details, but in principle it makes sense to separate the two subsidy categories as long as they are done in a way that is less intrusive than the EU system,” he added.

The proposed regime (to be outlined in a new bill) has the potential to revive dissatisfaction with delegated administrations in Scotland and Wales, who say it is a post-Brexit takeover of Westminster power on subsidies.

The Scottish and Welsh governments said their previous succession laws should give them control over post-Brexit national aid policies. They wanted to be closely aligned with EU rules.

However, according to the UK plan, there will be a system of control at the UK level in which the mandated administration is “authorized” to provide subsidies to companies if it conforms to the “UK level principles”.

They would be banned from doing this to entice companies to move from other parts of the UK.

Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said the plan would not be “a return to the failed 1970s approach” of the government to “pick a winner” or bail out unsustainable businesses.

Unlimited government guarantees to businesses and subsidies to insolvent businesses are prohibited.

Brexit briefing

Follow the big problems caused by Britain’s EU separation. Get a Brexit briefing in your inbox every Thursday. Sign up here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/4206d16f-772f-4257-bdca-ca19ca049402 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos