Life expectancy key to level up success in poorer parts of the UK | Greater Manchester





Boris Johnson’s post-Covid levelling up agenda will fail if it does not address declining life expectancy and worsening social conditions in England’s poorest countries, and a leading authority on public health is drawing figures showing the impact of the pandemic on Greater Manchester. I warned you when you announced.

Sir Michael Marmot said the coronavirus death rate in Greater Manchester was 25% higher than the UK average from January to March, which has led to dramatic drop in life expectancy and widening social and health inequality across the region over the past year.

He said the worsening health inequality in similarly impoverished areas in the region was the result of long-avoidable socioeconomic inequality and racial disadvantage, exacerbated by decade-long spending cuts, amplified by Covid, and the effects of a long-term lockdown, he said. said.

The pandemic has brutally exposed just how unequal Britain really is. Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham

Marmot proposed a moral and pragmatic plan for government investment in jobs, housing, local services and education to address long-standing health and social inequalities in Manchester and similar areas. If the government is serious about leveling up, here’s a way, he said.

Ministers’ ambitions to increase regional differences have been criticized for being overly focused on large-scale economic infrastructure projects. Marmots’ proposal suggests that the focus should be broadened to address the social conditions that cause inequality at the community level. Leveling up is about equity in health and well-being, he said.

The findings of the Greater Manchester report could be generalized to other poorer parts of the UK, Marmot added: “It’s pretty bad for the chances of living, even in poorer parts of London. Leveling up should be about the Midlands and the Northeast and Northwest. [of England]. London’s deprived areas also need attention.

Marmot is the director of the UCL Institute for Health Equity and a public health expert known for his groundbreaking work on the social determinants of population health. Shortly before the pandemic, he published a study linking Britain’s austerity cuts with the first decline in life expectancy in more than 100 years.

According to his latest report, life expectancy in northwest England decreased by 1.6 years for men and 1.2 years for women in 2020 compared to 1.3 and 0.9 years in the UK as a whole. Within these regions, life expectancy declined most sharply in poorer regions. This sharp decline is staggering for life expectancy, Marmot said.

Long-avoidable socio-economic inequality has caused deprivation in the Greater Manchester area, the report said. Photo: Christopher Thomond / The Guardian

Life expectancy has declined nationwide, but the extent to which people are affected depended on two things: the level of deprivation and where they live.

Covid-19 mortality rates within the region ranged from around 400 men per 100,000 in poor boroughs such as Salford and Tameside to less than 250 per 100,000 in wealthy Trafford. For women, they ranged from less than 250 per 100,000 in Manchester to 150 per 100,000 in Stockport. Mortality rates in almost all local authorities in the region were higher than the English and Wales averages.

To address and prevent these inequalities and growing problems such as homelessness, low education, unemployment and poverty, Marmot has urged the region to double health care spending and reimburse local governments over the next five years.

Future spending should prioritize children and adolescents who have suffered disproportionately and disproportionately from the effects of Covid restrictions and lockdowns, with unemployment rates rising most sharply and mental health conditions worsening.

Andy Burnham: People who do low-wage, unsafe jobs often have little choice in terms of their exposure levels to Covid. Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters

Decades of government spending cuts left Britain’s poorest regions in a weakened state when the 2020 Covid-19 crisis struck, and there was an urgent need to do something else, Marmot said. The tragic mistake of re-attempting the status quo that previously existed once Britain emerges from the epidemic.

Not only will they harm communities and harm health before an epidemic occurs, but funding cuts have compromised local governments’ ability to prepare for and respond to a pandemic, managing growing demand and putting local authorities at risk in the aftermath of a pandemic. has been the report said.

Even before the pandemic, Britain saw Europe’s second worst health improvement stagnant and widening health inequality between the rich and the poor. Its stagnation, social and regional health inequality, and the deterioration of the health of the most needy are signs of a society not functioning to meet the needs of its members.

This report was commissioned by the Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said: The epidemic has brutally revealed just how unequal Britain really is. People have been living in parallel for the past 18 months. People in low-wage, unsafe jobs often have little choice when it comes to their level of exposure to Covid, and risk taking it home to those who live with it.

Leveling up should start in the community that has been hardest hit by the plague. To improve the physical and mental health of our country, we must first provide all citizens with good jobs and good homes.

The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare requested comment.

