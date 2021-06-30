British airline lagging behind European rivals as travel restrictions continue: CityAM





British airlines are the slowest in Europe to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, and new figures were released tonight as travel restrictions continue to ruin the sector.

According to all parliamentary groups on future aviation, UK airline passenger numbers are down 89% compared to 2019 levels, falling behind the continental average of 78%.

There were 3,424,407 passengers from the UK last month, just a tenth of the 32.5m passengers flown in the same period in 2019.

Figures provided by the Airports Council International Europe show that the UK lags behind its major rivals like Germany and France, as well as southern European countries like Italy and Spain.

They come amid continuing protests by the sector against the government’s current restrictions that restrict free travel to all but a few countries.

More countries will join the travel “green list” tomorrow, including vacation hotspot the Balearic Islands, but travelers risk being frustrated by Angela Merkel’s inspiration to ban all unvaccinated British people from the EU .

So far, many countries, including Germany, Italy, Portugal and Malta, have imposed compulsory quarantine measures for British people who are not fully vaccinated.

MPG Henry Smith, chairman of the APPG for the Future of Aviation, said these restrictions risk wasting the benefits of Britain’s “world-class” immunization program.

This defies the belief that it continues to curb the aviation, travel and tourism industries from safe and adequate reopenings, as we see across Europe. The figures highlight that the promised reopening of international travel is just another false dawn for the industry that is nearing its breaking point.

British Airways continues to hamper UK plc with an overly cautious approach that not only wastes vaccine dividends as opposed to benefiting from a world-class vaccination program, but also puts UK plc at a significant competitive disadvantage to its European neighbors.

He said that starting July 19, all people who have been double-vaccinated should no longer be subject to quarantine requirements when returning from “pumpkin list” countries.

