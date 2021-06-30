US Steel and Norwegian company Equinor consider clean hydrogen production





The Equinor logo can be seen at the company’s headquarters in Stavanger, Norway on December 5, 2019. REUTERS / Ints Kalnins / File Photo

OSLO, June 29 (Reuters) – Norwegian companies Equinor (EQNR.OL) and US Steel Corp (XN) will examine the potential for developing clean hydrogen production in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, have the two companies announced on Tuesday.

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding to assess the technological and commercial possibilities of hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS) and to select potential customers and suppliers.

Hydrogen, long used as rocket fuel, in oil refining and to produce ammonia, is an opportunity for the oil and gas sector to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the secretary said in May. American at Energy Jennifer Granholm. Read more

The Biden administration wants the United States to advance low-carbon fuels and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Hydrogen, a clean burning gas produced from water or produced from natural gas in combination with CCS technology, could decarbonize some industries, such as steel or chemicals.

“Hydrogen-based steel processes and CCS are among the most promising and sustainable technologies currently in development,” US Steel said in a statement.

Equinor produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. It plans to produce clean hydrogen from natural gas in the UK and is developing offshore CO2 storage in Norway. Read more

Producing hydrogen from natural gas in the Appalachian Basin while capturing and storing associated carbon dioxide emissions could help the United States meet its climate goals, said Chris Golden, national director of Equinor in the USA.

“The United States faces the challenge of ensuring that energy-intensive industries remain competitive in a net zero scenario,” he added.

Today, most of the hydrogen in the world is produced from natural gas or coal, while the associated CO2 is released into the atmosphere.

The costs of producing clean hydrogen, however, are higher, with renewable hydrogen costing around $ 5 per kilogram, according to the US Department of Energy.

The Biden administration has set itself a goal of reducing the cost of clean hydrogen by 80% to $ 1 per kilogram over ten years. Read more

The costs of producing hydrogen from natural gas or coal in combination with CCS were about $ 2 per kilogram, according to a recent report from the Global CCS Institute.

