UK exempts travel restrictions for bankers and corporate bosses – POLITICO





London The list of VIPs exempt from UK travel restrictions is growing as the UK government announces that company bosses and senior bankers can skip lengthy quarantine requirements.

A special fast track has been re-introduced for executives in financial hubs New York, Frankfurt and Hong Kong, which are believed to bring significant economic benefits to the UK, defined as a reasonable opportunity to create more than 500 jobs.

The move provoked immediate criticism across the political spectrum, with Conservative MP Steve Baker tweeting a nausea emoji with the announcement, and Labor Deputy Director Angela Rayner stating an aggressive slap in the face for ordinary people who were unable to travel.

Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps told MPs, “I think it’s worth it if it helps thousands of people get and keep jobs.”

Asked about what the Labor Party would do to help resume travel abroad, he admitted: “This is a complex policy that takes time to work.

Multinationals, particularly those in travel-intensive industries such as finance, have been lobbying governments for months to bring about change, arguing that quarantine regulations affect economic growth by hampering transaction capacity.

City financiers also envy France, where President Emmanuel Macron welcomed global bankers at this week’s Versailles schmoozing session, but was excluded from quarantine requirements.

On the French side, PCR testing was all I was interested in when I left Eurostar, said a London-based bank executive from the Choose France delegation in Paris. There are businessmen from many countries here and they do not have their own quarantine policies. Meanwhile, returning to the UK will require at least five days of quarantine, he said. He pointed out that he was fully vaccinated.

The UK government is still under criticism for its recent decision to exempt Euro 2020 invitees from quarantine and self-isolation rules. Former Conservative cabinet minister Liam Fox said most people should be isolated when they return from France, but French UEFA officials don’t mean the British are second-class citizens in our country.

Germany was again under pressure to restrict travel to and from England on Tuesday again, and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer urged the number of spectators for the remaining Euro 2020 football matches to be reduced. He told Augsberger Allgemeine that in a country with a high rate of delta infections like the UK, “it is irresponsible for tens of thousands of people to gather together in a confined space”.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said: For example, we are now experiencing how quickly infection levels and hospitalizations could increase with the new strain, not only in the UK, but also in Portugal’s EU. We are campaigning in Europe to achieve a uniform approach. It’s an important issue for all of us.

However, Berlin has not completely persuaded its EU partners, and Spain is now allowing visitors to the UK to test negative for PCR.

Hopes for an EU-UK contract for COVID passports are rising after the Guardian said a spokesperson for the European Commission said: At the skill level, the ongoing conversation is going well and going in the right direction. This is particularly due to the coincidence of EU and UK technical system architectures.

But the European Commission, Christian Wigand, will only say on Tuesday: We’ve been asked to make the right decisions possible in many parts of the world. [for the COVID travel certificate]. We will have to look at countries where this is possible.

Hans Joachim von der Burchard contributed to the report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-waives-travel-restrictions-for-high-flyers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos