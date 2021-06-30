Fentanyl seizures at the southern US border increase dramatically





EL PASO, Texas Federal agents in this section of the southern border say they have seen a staggering 4,000 percent increase in fentanyl seizures over the past three years.

These busts are not at ports of entry, where most contraband drugs are typically found. The Border Patrol says the growing amount of fentanyl is found in the wilderness carried by increasingly brazen smugglers who are exploiting stretched federal resources.

In 2018, the El Paso area border patrol found only one pound of fentanyl outside the ports of entry. In 2019, two books. In 2020, nine.

In FY2021, officers have so far found 41 pounds, a dramatic increase that experts attribute to the growing role of drug cartels producing the illicit drugs themselves with raw materials from China. The sharp increase from 2018 to 2020 suggests that the coronavirus pandemic has not artificially inflated the 2021 numbers.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, depending on the size of a person’s body. One kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people. One kilogram is equivalent to about 2.2 pounds.

For the first time, we were starting to see these tactics where fentanyl is smuggled between ports of entry, Gloria Chavez, chief border patrol officer, said in an interview. Cartels are very creative. They are finding ways to intimidate migrants and have them illegally transport this narcotic to the United States.

Drug Enforcement Administration sources told NBC News that fentanyl is emerging as a drug of choice for the cartels because it is very cost effective, extremely potent, and easier to bring into the United States due to its small size. cut.

Seizures of methamphetamine outside ports of entry have also increased by 85% so far this fiscal year.

Methamphetamine found in a spare tire at the Ysleta port of entry on June 15, 2021.CBP

Port-of-entry seizures of fentanyl and methamphetamine are also on the rise, by 719% and 781% respectively.

Fentanyl changed everything

Two years ago Matt Capelouto’s daughter, Alexandra, was a sophomore at Arizona State University studying sociology.

During winter break in 2019, she ingested what she believed to be an oxycodone pill which was found to contain far more than a lethal amount of fentanyl. She died in her California home two days before Christmas.

Her father is adamant that her death should not be called an overdose.

Alex, along with hundreds of thousands of other children and young adults, has been fatally poisoned, he said in an interview. Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin, up to 100 times more potent than morphine and – trust me when I say this because I was in these shoes – don’t think of something like that can’t happen to your family.

Capelouto lobbied the California legislature to pass the Alexandras Law, which would hold drug traffickers more responsible for deaths. At present, the implicit malice must be proven.

Fentanyl changed everything, he said. They are not selling marijuana. They take care of death.

As he calls on the Biden administration to take action at the federal level, he also pleads with parents to cherish their children.

Alexandra Capelouto, 20, died after ingesting a pill she thought was oxycodone. It was found to contain illicit fentanyl. Courtesy of Matt Capelouto

Don’t take your kids for granted, he says. Tell them you love them every day.

Word war on the wall

In Sunland Park, New Mexico – near El Paso, most of the undocumented immigrants border patrol officers encounter are not surrendering families. Instead, they often end up hunting or fighting – single adult men who run away from them.

They assault the officer because they want to run away, said Chavez, the chief border patrol officer. This is the only obstacle between them and freedom in the United States.

In the highly politicized debate on immigration, he shows the complexity of any search for solutions. Yes, there are many desperate women and children seeking asylum. But there are also drug cartels that seek to exploit an increasingly overburdened immigration system.

Critics of the Biden administration’s policy of allowing unaccompanied children to stay in the United States argue that this is the main reason there has been an increase in migration since he took office. The reality is much more complicated. The numbers were already on the rise in the last few months of the Trump administration. Experts say the coronavirus pandemic slowed migration last year and that while Covid declined, that increase was a predictable increase. In addition, two massive hurricanes that hit Central America late last year added to the misery and displacement.

Still, Republicans got the message that President Biden fueled a border crisis.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to travel to South Texas on Wednesday with Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who recently announced that the state will set aside $ 250 million to continue building a wall along the border, which Biden interrupted. The fact that part of the money presumably comes from taxpayer money meant for Covid relief has infuriated Democrats. Abbotts’ proposal faces many hurdles, including opposition from environmentalists, immigration advocates and some landowners along the border.

Chavez said she had not been consulted or informed of the governor’s plan to continue building a wall. But she said she generally supports a border fence in part to slow down drug traffickers.

This ensures the safety of our officers, she said. These smuggling organizations (are) already crossing areas where my border fence is weak or where there is none. And that worries me.

Gabe Gutierrez

Al henkel

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/immigration/fentanyl-seizures-u-s-southern-border-rise-dramatically-n1272676 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos