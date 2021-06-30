COVID-19: ‘set of complexities’ to be sorted out before UK-US travel resumes, transport minister says | political news





There is “a set of complexities that need to be addressed” before travel between the UK and the US can resume, the transport minister said.

Grant Shapps told lawmakers that there is and is “on the go” about resuming transatlantic travel, which has been strictly restricted since March 2020 due to COVID-19.

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player.

Shapps: A different holiday than before

However, he ignored the prospect of a quick resolution.

Detailing the “complexity”, Shapps told Commons, “For example, the US doesn’t recognize AstraZeneca because AstraZeneca currently doesn’t apply for a license.

“On the other hand, there is no special system that recognizes the state of vaccines in the US because there is no digitized system like the US NHS. There are 50 separate systems.

“There is complexity.”

The transport minister also said it “takes time” to classify a “complicated” policy that allows travelers with two jabs to avoid quarantine.

Ministers said last week that people fully vaccinated in the UK will be able to travel to the Amber List country without quarantine when they return “this summer”.

Spain’s Balearic Islands and Portugal’s autonomous region of Madeira are included on the British government’s green list.

The list of pumpkins includes the United States, France, Germany, Portugal, Italy and Greece.

Responding to Labor’s pressing question, Shapps said, “This is a complex policy that takes time to work.

“First, the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization has not yet commented on whether children should participate in the immunization program. Since they are not currently children, they have to decide how to treat children based on which programs people can travel to. do.

“Next comes the question of what to do for people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons or because they are participating in one of the vaccine trials.

“It has about half a million people and we have to decide what to do there.

“There is also the question of how ports and airports recognize vaccine status. While it is easier for people vaccinated in the UK to display vaccine status, it is difficult to prove, especially for those from abroad. Paper-based systems If there is.

“As a result of all this, we will present to the House of Commons when we are ready to make these decisions to be the first to introduce this system in phases to UK residents.”

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player.

Brits feel ‘safe’ with the new green list

Jim McMahon, Labor’s shadow transport secretary, said the party has urged governments to “show international leadership” but “so far they haven’t gone a step further.”

“Then can you ask him why the government won’t come up with specific plans for international vaccine passports that will be approved in major destination countries?”

“He requires a passport that can be used by people who have been double vaccinated, but at the same time his policy is to actually put all countries on the red list,” the transport minister said.

Labor has called for the amber list, which in the past only have green and red lists, to be scrapped.

At the beginning of the urgent question, Commons chairman Lindsay Hoyle blamed the government for announcing travel policy changes to the media before updating the House of Representatives.

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player.

Boris Johnson on a trip with a double jab

“If the pastors first decide to make an important presentation outside of this conference hall, don’t be surprised that I’m going to ask an urgent question on that matter,” said Sir Lindsey.

He added: “I will continue to have this House of Representatives have the opportunity to scrutinize the government. But it would be better for all those involved if the government simply followed its own ministerial regulations and made an important announcement to this House of Representatives in which members are elected as representatives of their composition. “

Shapps told the Chamber of Commerce that, once a decision is made, changes in travel arrangements could “escape” through mandated administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

He added: “I apologize to the House of Representatives for not being able to always be here first.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-series-of-complexities-to-sort-out-before-uk-us-travel-can-resume-transport-secretary-says-12344938 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos