US # 1 UF Supercomputer for Energy Efficiency; No. 2 in the United States; N ° 3 worldwide in higher education





June 29, 2021 – The University of Florida’s HiPerGator AI supercomputer has been named one of the most powerful in the world, according to the just released TOP500, the world’s most referenced ranking of high performance computing systems. The ranking means UF is home to the most powerful university supercomputer in the country.

UF ranked # 1 in the United States on the Green500 list of energy efficient supercomputers and # 2 in the world, making it the most effective in higher education in the world.

UF ranked second among universities nationwide and third in higher education globally, with an overall ranking of No. 22.

Having a top-notch supercomputer changes the narrative about what we can and can’t do, said Elias G. Eldayrie, vice president and chief information officer of UF. It gives our faculty and students access to technology that is not available at the majority of higher education institutions around the world and the impact goes beyond the University of Florida.

UF’s HiPerGator supercomputer

The ranking is the latest development in a research and education partnership based on an $ 80 million donation from UF graduate Chris Malachowsky and NVIDIA, the leading AI computing company he co-founded. In January, UF made HiPerGator AI available throughout the state university system. In May, the university’s academic health center, UF Health, announced a collaboration with researchers at NVIDIA to create GatorTron, an artificial intelligence transformer natural language processing model to accelerate medical research and development. decision making.

Chris Malachowsky’s gift really raised the bar, Eldayrie said, allowing UF to extend its IT focus from research to education and workforce development. The university has started infusing AI across all academic disciplines, offering an undergraduate certificate program in AI and elective courses open to students of all majors.

Recognizing the IT capability of UFs on the TOP500 list underscores the readiness of our IT infrastructure to tackle the most difficult real-world problems, the resolution of which will build the future of our state and nation, and to build large-scale 21st century AI workforce. said Joe Glover, provost and UF senior vice president for academic affairs.

UF’s effort also includes the hiring of an additional 100 AI professors, more than 20 of whom have already been recruited.

I am really excited to develop not only AI but also fair and trustworthy AI, said Azra Bihorac, MD, UF graduate and professor of medicine whose research uses AI to help. optimize patient care in real time. The biomedical workforce of the future must be diverse in every way. It’s a big priority here. I’m very inspired to see campus-wide momentum for this.

UF was first ranked by TOP500 in 10th place in November 2013, then moved to 3rd place among US public universities in June 2017. Installation of HiPerGator AI, an NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD of 140 DGX A100 systems and NVIDIA HDR InfiniBand networking puts us in a different league when it comes to supercomputing, Eldayrie said.

AI is advancing healthcare, agriculture, climate research, manufacturing and many other disciplines essential to UF, the State of Florida and the world, said Cheryl Martin, director of the higher education at NVIDIA. The turnkey architecture of NVIDIA DGX SuperPODs has helped HiPerGator AI quickly come online as a leading academic AI supercomputer, giving UF the technological foundation to develop a generation of AI leaders.

HiPerGator AIs TOP500 testing took place on May 5, with 1,142 NVIDIA A100 GPUs, NVIDIA InfiniBand networking, and nearly 100,000 compute cores running in the data center. By the end of the 30-minute test, everyone was excited about the results and couldn’t wait to see how they ranked, Eldayrie said.

The ranking strengthens UF’s reputation as a leader in AI, he said.

Ranking will improve our ability to recruit the best of the best, the best teachers, the best students, the best technologists, Eldayrie said. People want to be a part of something successful and exciting, and that’s really where we are now. We are leading the pack.

Source: University of Florida

