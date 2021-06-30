US bans sale of tickets for passenger flights to Belarus





A Ryanair plane, which was carrying Belarusian blogger and opposition activist Roman Protasevich and hijacked to Belarus, where authorities detained him, lands at Vilnius Airport in Vilnius, Lithuania on May 23, 2021. REUTERS / Andrius Sytas

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) – The United States on Tuesday banned the sale of airline tickets to and from Belarus, after Minsk forced a Ryanair flight to land and arrested a dissident journalist on board.

The order is Washington’s latest response to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s harsh crackdown on months of pro-democracy protests against his alleged rigging of the August 2020 election. The longtime leader denies the electoral fraud.

The United States and the European Union refused to recognize his victory and imposed sanctions on top Belarusian officials and other targets.

In enacting the ban, the US Department of Transportation said the State Department determined that restricting travel between the United States and Belarus was in the interest of Washington’s foreign policy after the flight was hijacked. Ryanair.

The order would still allow “the operation of any transport deemed to be in the national interest of the United States, including for humanitarian or national security reasons”, according to the text.

He said the order would extend to “interline” travel in which tickets are purchased through an airline containing flights operated by multiple airlines.

The directive – under consideration for several weeks – is mostly symbolic because relatively few tickets are purchased for travel to Belarus from travel services based in the United States.

It is open for public comment until July 1.

Following the forced landing of the Ryanair flight on May 23 en route from Athens to Vilnius, the US government advised airlines to exercise extreme caution when flying over Belarus. At the time, the United States stopped imposing restrictions.

The “Notice to Airmen” does not apply to freight carriers such as United Parcel Service (UPS.N) and Fedex Corp (FDX.N) that fly over Belarus.

United Airlines (UAL.O) operates a route to India that sometimes passes close to Belarus, but no other US passenger carrier typically crosses the airspace of the former Soviet republic.

Reporting by David Shepardson and Jonathan Landay; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Howard Goller

