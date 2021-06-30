UK signs trade agreements with countries that abuse human rights, TUC | international trade





The Boris Johnson government is accused of entering into post-Brexit trade deals with countries where workers’ rights have been systematically violated or denied, including five of the world’s 10 worst criminals.

Trade union leaders and Labor have said the UK government is turning its back on workers around the world and ignoring its commitment to fundamental human rights and labor rights, which it is fighting to prove the benefits of Brexit by signing free trade agreements outside the EU. said.

More than a third of non-EU countries with which the UK has trade deals are abusing workers’ rights, according to a study by TUC, the Union Umbrella Group and international partner ITUC.

According to ITUC’s annual Global Rights Index, five of the world’s 10 worst countries have agreed to a post-Brexit deal in the past two years. 14 of the 24 countries with which British officials are currently negotiating trade deals (including Brazil, Malaysia and India) are also underperforming.

Earlier this year, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told staff that the UK plans to trade with countries with poor human rights records.

The TUC said the government should stop some trade deals and use that leverage to ensure countries respect labor and human rights.

TUC Secretary-General Frances OGrady said: A government that readily agrees to deal with a country that abuses its rights abroad will not adhere to its rights at home. It’s time for ministers to stop covert access to trade deals and bring workers to the negotiating table.

Shadow Trade Minister Emily Thornberry said ministers have a moral obligation to make clear to other countries that if they want a preferential trade deal, it is necessary to uphold workers’ rights. Instead, she said:

Liz Truss and her colleagues did the opposite, handed trade deals to dozens of governments with some of the worst performance in the world for mistreating and exploiting workers, and began actively negotiating with more people.

Colombia and Covid-19 killed 22 union members among the world’s 10 worst countries ranked by ITUC. Others were Honduras, where crackdowns on protests were imposed. Egypt, where 26 steel workers have been charged with non-payment of wages, and Turkey, where 109 workers have been subjected to violent treatment and mass detention in protest of unfair dismissal.

Abuses of the right to strike, the right to form and join trade unions, the right to trade union activity, freedom of the press and the right to assembly are at their highest in eight years, according to an ITUC report. ITUC Secretary General Sharan Burrow said: When Covid-19 strikes, we know who the heroes are. Workers everywhere took care of the sick, put food on our tables, and kept the economy moving. But despite all that, workers are under attack like never before.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of International Trade said: The continuity trade agreement we signed and scrutinized by Congress did not undermine national standards related to workers’ rights.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/jun/30/uk-making-trade-deals-with-countries-abusing-human-rights-says-tuc

