UK Unemployment Falls as Businesses Hire Employees as Covid Rebounds | economics





Delta strain, sharp rise in COVID-19 infections

Newly confirmed daily coronavirus infections have risen sharply over the past month, fueled by the delta strain. The government has delayed Britain’s plan to ease pandemic restrictions by four weeks, while countries around the world have begun tightening travel restrictions. According to the latest figures as of June 28, 22,868 people across the UK have tested positive for COVID-19, the highest number since January. However, the vaccine appears to have weakened the link between infection and hospitalization and death. More than 44 million people have received the Covid-19 vaccine for the first time. Over 32 million people spent 1 second.

Public transport use rises above epidemic levels

For the first time since Covid-19 spread to the UK, the number of trips using public transport has risen above pre-epidemic levels. It’s now 11% higher than in January 2020, according to Apple Mobility Data, which logs directions bus and train travel requests to Apple Maps. Easing pandemic restrictions and vaccine programs have allowed more people to leave their homes and offices for adventure. Workers resumed commuting, and walking and driving levels rose sharply.

Stock Market Slips on Inflation and Delta Transform Concerns

Global stock markets have been under pressure over the past month from the double threat of rising inflation and longer pandemic limits. Financial investors are concerned that central banks will raise interest rates due to explosive inflation in some large economies. Long-term Covid-19 restrictions caused by the spread of the Delta strain also weighed on company stock, devaluing travel companies in particular. The FTSE 100 has fallen in recent weeks from a high of 7,184 in mid-June to around 7,100, bringing the UK’s leading corporate stock index back to the beginning of the month.

Bank of England targets breached by rising inflation

Inflation in the UK surged to 2.1% in May, driven by higher fuel prices, higher clothing costs and higher prices for meals and drinks in pubs and restaurants as lockdown restrictions eased. The consumer price index’s (CPI) inflation measure rose from 1.5% a month earlier, in violation of the Bank of England’s target rate of 2%, raising concerns about the continued rise in the cost of living after the lockdown. Threadneedle Street believes the strength of the UK economic recovery will push inflation above 3% by the end of the year, but will disappear once the COVID-19 boom slows down.

Business activity surges due to supply shortage

The UK economy surged in June as private businesses secured additional jobs and created thousands of new jobs, but analysts warn of increasing cost pressures on businesses amid labor shortages and continued disruption of global supply chains. The Flash IHS Markit/Cips Purchasing Managers Index, an indicator that closely monitored private sector activity, fell slightly to 61.7 in June from 62.9 in May. Despite concerns over rising commodity prices, the figure crossed the 50 line separating expansion and contraction and was still among the highest since records began in 1998. Growth in the eurozone has accelerated. However, growth in private sector activity in the US and China slowed slightly.

Unemployment declines as employers hire employees

The UK job market is stabilizing as businesses add more staff as pandemic controls ease after the UK unemployment rate fell for the fourth straight month in April. The unemployment rate fell to 4.7% in the three months to April, representing around 1.6 million people, and improved slightly in March from 4.8% in March. The number of company payroll employees increased for the sixth straight month, an increase of 197,000 to 28.5 million. However, this is about 500,000 below the pandemic level. Young adults, hospitality workers and people living in London were on the verge of losing their jobs last year.

Retail sales decline in May as hospitality resumes

UK retail sales fell 1.4% from the previous month as food consumption in supermarkets declined as consumers returned to bars and restaurants after Covid-19 restrictions were eased. But while it’s seen a sharp rise since last April, home supply stores and garden centers have continued to do well as people spend their money in anticipation of lifting restrictions on summer and outdoor gatherings. Overall retail sales remained at 9.1% higher than pre-pandemic levels after online shopping boomed during the closure, while in-store sales remained 1.3% lower.

Increased government tax cuts due to economic recovery

The government said the gap between spending and income was lower than expected in May as the economy reopened, which sparked a rush to stores and boosted VAT and fuel tax revenues. Official statistics show the deficit was 24.3 billion, down 4.2 billion from the OBR (Office of Budget Responsibility) estimate of 28.5 billion. Analysts said the stronger-than-expected economic rebound is the process of bringing a windfall of 30 billion over the current fiscal year’s OBR forecast.

Easing pandemic restrictions boosts economic growth

The UK economy grew for the third straight month in April as consumer spending rebounded on easing of Covid-19 lockdown measures. Official statistics show that April’s GDP rose 2.3%, the fastest pace since July 2020, amid rising spending at shops, bars and restaurants and pick up of caravan parks and holiday bookings. Growth of 2.3% in April followed 2.1% growth in March and 0.4% growth in February, and the economy performed better than expected during the country’s lockdown earlier this year. However, the economy still has grounds to recover from around 4% below pre-epidemic levels.

House prices soar on stamp duty holiday

Home prices also surged in May as buyers rushed to take advantage of the government’s stamp duty holidays before being gradually phased out from early July. The average UK home price rose 1.3% in May to an average selling price of 261,743, according to the latest snapshot from Halifax, the UK’s largest mortgage lender. Halifax said it had added nearly 22,000 to the average home price since May 2020, when the UK first eased state lockdown restrictions. This is the fastest growth rate in seven years, with an annual increase of 9.5%.

And another thing we learned this month is that worker shortages risk hampering economic recovery

Businesses across the UK are struggling with workforce shortages as lockdown measures are eased. A group of developing employers said it could jeopardize the economic recovery from Covid-19. According to National Statistical Office figures compiled using advertisements from the recruitment website Adzuna, the total amount of online job advertisements was 129% of the February 2020 average, significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels. Roles in hospitality, transportation and warehousing are under special pressure, and logistics organizations have warned that chilled food will be difficult to reach some stores this summer due to a shortage of drivers and production workers. Some economists say the shortage will lead to higher wages and higher prices for consumers’ goods and services. Business leaders are urging the UK to relax immigration rules after Brexit as EU job seekers in the UK decline. Some politicians denounce the plan, which is about two million workers still temporarily losing their jobs and receiving emergency wage assistance from the state. However, others say employers should offer higher salaries to attract new hires.

