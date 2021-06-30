Biden’s infrastructure plan would reduce US debt and increase GDP: Wharton study





U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks highlighting the benefits of the bipartite infrastructure framework at La Crosse Municipal Transit Utility in La Crosse, Wisconsin, United States, June 29, 2021.

Kevin Lemarque | Reuters

A bipartisan infrastructure deal struck by President Joe Biden and a group of senators would not only help economic growth but also reduce national debt, according to a new study from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Researchers at the Wharton School said the additional $ 579 billion in new infrastructure spending would increase domestic production by 0.1% and reduce U.S. debt by 0.9% by 2050.

“Over time, as new spending declines, IRS enforcement continues, and income increases through higher production, government debt decreases by 0.4% and 0.9% in 2040 and 2050 respectively, ”the Wharton team wrote.

Speaking to CNBC on Tuesday, Wharton Senior Economist Jon Huntley said improvements in public capital (roads, bridges and other physical infrastructure) made capital private (trucks and trains carrying goods for businesses) more productive over time.

The decline in potholes and rail service disruptions, cumulative over several years, is increasing economic activity in the United States and encouraging new private sector investment.

The expected rise in GDP and the accompanying reduction in national debt, while fairly modest, is likely welcome news for Democrats and Republicans who negotiated the deal with the White House.

The entire package approved by the bipartisan group of senators and the Biden administration authorizes $ 1.2 trillion in spending over the next five years. The additional $ 579 billion includes more than $ 300 billion for transportation projects, while $ 266 billion would be allocated for investments in digital, disaster, environmental and energy infrastructure.

Biden is in the middle of a road show to tout the plan, and told Wisconsin crowds on Tuesday that it “is going to make the world a difference for families” in Badger state.

The agreement “will ensure that [high speed broadband] is available in all American homes, including the 35% of rural families who are currently deprived of it, ”he added. The president is expected to visit Michigan this weekend to further praise the deal.

Yet Biden’s cross-country mission to generate support for the measure highlights the very fragility of a bipartisan effort to repair the country’s transport infrastructure. The president himself nearly condemned the deal last week, when he said he would veto the infrastructure bill if it were not passed in tandem with a larger bill. supported exclusively by Democrats.

He then withdrew from that engagement when it became clear the comments had upset Republicans.

Wharton’s latest study comes months after the school analyzed the Biden administration’s first infrastructure proposal, known as the American Jobs Plan. That original plan called for about $ 2 trillion in spending over eight years and, according to Wharton, it would cut economic output by 0.8 percent by 2050.

When asked why the bipartisan plan would increase GDP over the next 29 years when the original Biden plan would not, Huntley explained that the latest legislation did not include changes to the corporate tax rate. and a minimum tax on book income.

By removing corporate rate increases in the bipartisan plan, lawmakers reduced negative tax distortions that would ultimately have reduced incentives for businesses to invest and deterred household savings.

