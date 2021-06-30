Hong Kong’s UK flight ban leaves students stranded and parents in despair.





HONG KONG (Reuters) For Timmin Lam, 22, studying in Manchester, this week’s ban on flights from the UK to Hong Kong is the latest in a series of relentless measures that have made him nearly impossible to return home. two years.

I feel trapped in England. I really hope the epidemic improves, he said.

Global financial hub authorities said on Monday that Hong Kong will ban airliners departing from the UK from 1 July in an effort to contain the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus. [L2N2OA0PS]

The UK is classified as an extremely high-risk group, so anyone staying more than two hours will not be able to board a flight to Hong Kong.

It is the second time a Chinese-dominated hub has banned arrivals from the UK. The early ban was in effect from December to May 2020.

The government said the ban was due to the recent rebound in the UK’s epidemic situation and the high number of cases with the delta strain virus strain prevalent there and the L452R mutant virus strain found in tests by people arriving from the UK.

Prior to the ban, restrictions on the UK were relaxed, allowing vaccinated travelers to quarantine for only 7 days compared to 21 days. Thousands of students have made plans to return home for the summer, and the sudden change has left many in chaos.

Wallis Au, a 20-year-old student undergoing physical therapy in the UK, said she wished they had announced this sooner, to allow more time for us to organize and organize things. Au said he had a flight reservation to arrive in Hong Kong on July 5, but now cannot return before the deadline.

Due to Hong Kong’s strict COVID-19 regulations, travelers cannot land in the city without securing hotel reservations for quarantine. After the ban was announced, parents floundered to find a hotel for their children, but for many it was impossible.

Everyone was in a hurry, so even if she could have had an earlier flight, how was she able to board without a hotel reservation? Hong Kong mother Debi Yeung said. His 20-year-old daughter is studying in Leeds.

Yeung said she has already changed flight dates and hotel reservations several times due to the rule change, and that her daughter has booked several COVID tests ahead of her itinerary.

We’ve given up now, she said. I don’t think there’s much more we can do.

(Reporter Sharon Abratique, written by Farah Master, edited by Gerry Doyle)

