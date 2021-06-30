Oil prices climb for second day after falling US crude inventories





Oil pipeline and refinery.

Michael Krakow | Getty Images

Oil prices on Wednesday extended yesterday’s small gains after an industry report showed U.S. crude inventories fell last week, overtaking concerns among traders and investors over transportation restrictions in some countries as Covid-19 cases increase.

Brent crude was 42 cents, or 0.6% at $ 75.16 a barrel at 0122 GMT, after rising slightly on Tuesday. US crude rose 53 cents, or 0.7% to $ 73.51 a barrel, after rising 0.1% in the previous session.

As the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus takes hold in many countries, causing further blockages or restrictions on movement from Australia to Portugal, hopes for a wider recovery in fuel demand remain intact.

On the last day of June, Brent heads for another monthly gain, which would mean the contract has risen for six of the past seven months. US crude has been trading in a similar fashion since November.

“Futures have been trading higher since the November 2 headline stating that a vaccine for Covid-19 had been developed,” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho Securities.

Crude inventories in the United States fell by 8.2 million barrels, according to data from the American Petroleum Institute, according to two sources, who requested anonymity.

Still, gasoline inventories increased by 2.4 million barrels and distillate inventories increased by 428,000 barrels, the sources said.

But hopes for a broad recovery were boosted by Mohammad Barkindo, secretary general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), who said on Tuesday that demand is expected to increase by 6 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2021, with 5 million bpd of that in the second half.

He presented the forecast at a meeting of the Joint Technical Committee of OPEC +, an alliance made up of OPEC members as well as Russia and other producers.

The meeting will decide on the group’s production policy as it prepares to release some of the barrels it has withheld from the market to support prices after demand evaporates in 2020.

“We continue to believe that the group will agree to an increase in supply of around 500,000 bpd,” said ING Economics. “However, there is clearly the potential for some surprises, with some members likely to believe that current price levels warrant a more significant increase.”

