Many quarantine staff hit by British hospitality





UK pubs and restaurants, which have only recently reopened, are forced to close as employees are forced to self-isolate, exacerbating the already severe labor shortages across the industry.

Businesses across the UK have had to shut down sites multiple times after being notified that cooks and waiting staff were near someone who tested positive for coronavirus on the government’s testing and tracking app.

“It’s a complete mess,” said Mark Derry, director of several restaurant companies, including the New World Trading Company. He said that his employees isolated themselves and lost deals in 4 of 29 locations for 35 days. “We are all moving people around to replenish those who have received close contact notifications.”

Will Beckett, co-founder of restaurant chain Hawksmoor, said, “We all appreciate the need to be proactive in the final stages of this pandemic, but the number of quarantine notifications is “not just to our restaurants, but to our employees making less money.” .

Hawksmoor received 25 test and follow-up notifications within four weeks of reopening. Employees are testing three times a week and only one has reported a positive result, he said.

In Manchester, Chef Gary Usher had to close restaurant Kala twice because of contact tracking notifications. The restaurant will be closed until July 19, when all restrictions are lifted. His restaurant group, Elite Bistros, said in a statement, “It takes a lot of money, energy and time to reopen and close a restaurant and we can’t do it again.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of industry organization UKHospitality, said the situation is a “nightmare” for businesses, where many are already struggling to find employees.

When entertainment was allowed last year, the government allowed a manual contact tracing system that records names and numbers when people enter a place. This, Nicholls said, allows managers to determine how close the contact is and whether it is safe for employees to continue their work.

“Now it’s a lot more automated and the system sends out comprehensive notifications, so there’s no nuance,” she said.

Companies in northwest England, which first reported an increase in cases due to the delta variant, and Cornwall, which hosted the G7 summit, were the worst affected.

Daisy Humphreys, co-manager of Cafe Pasta, one of the small cafe chains in St. Ives, Cornwall, said last week that when the restaurant operates with five or six people, it has only two employees and has to close for five days. “Financially, the deadlines were not ideal, and after nearly a year of vacation, I went back to work,” she said.

Video: Is Now A Good Time To Open A New Restaurant?

Cornish brewery St Austell said it had to close five of its 40 management sites and cut hours at other sites. The staff shortage meant it was struggling to meet the demand from vacationers flocking to the region while overseas travel restrictions remained.

The NHS contact tracking app was launched in September, but as the sector reopened for outdoor services in April, it became a must-have for all customers visiting the hospitality venue. The site has gotten busier since indoor dining was allowed in May.

Businesses are recruiting large numbers of workers after many employees have returned to their home countries or left the sector to find other jobs while sites are closed during the pandemic.

Nicholls said UKHospitality is lobbying the government to allow hospitality companies to run “test and release” plans, allowing self-isolated employees to return to work if the test results are negative.

