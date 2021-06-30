United States House votes to scuttle statues of Confederate leaders, bust of author Dred Scott





WASHINGTON The United States House voted on Tuesday to remove from the Capitol a bust of the late Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney, a Marylander who wrote Dred Scott’s despised ruling as well as the expulsion of statues and busts men who fought for Confederation or served in its government.

The legislation was passed by a vote of 285-120, with all non-Republicans voting and 67 of them voting with Democrats. Arizona Reps Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar and Debbie Lesko were among those who voted no.

It would replace the marble bust of Taney, which is on display outside the former Supreme Court chamber on the Capitol’s first floor, with one of the late Thurgood Marshall, a compatriot from Maryland who was the first black member. of the Supreme Court.

Taney wrote the majority opinion in 1857 in Dred Scott, a case initiated in Missouri. The ruling, which sparked strong opposition in the North, said people of African descent were not citizens and did not have the right to sue in a federal court effectively supporting slavery.

The House bill would also order the architect of the Capitol to remove other statues and busts of individuals linked to the Confederacy. The bill specifically mentions three men who promoted slavery and segregation Charles B. Aycock of North Carolina; John C. Calhoun, of South Carolina; and James P. Clarke, from Arkansas.

At least eight other statues and busts are said to be set to be removed under the measure, based on a preliminary assessment by Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) ‘Staff members, who presented The law project.

These statutes include Alexander Hamilton Stephens, former governor and US representative to Georgia; and Edmund Kirby Smith, a Confederate general from Florida who is already set to be replaced this year by a statue of civil rights leader Mary McLeod Bethune.

North Carolina statues also include Zebulon Baird Vance, who organized the rough and ready guards of the Confederate armies and served as governor during the Civil War.

A similar bill was passed last year by the Democratic-controlled House in a bipartisan 305-113 vote, with 72 Republicans joining the Democrats. But he failed to advance in the Republican-controlled Senate, where Democrats now hold a slim majority.

It’s never too late to do the right thing, Hoyer said in Tuesday’s debate, quoting Martin Luther King Jr. And this, today, is the right thing. It reflects our growth as a state as we have faced the most difficult parts of our history.

Each state contributes two statues of people of historical significance to display in the Capitol. These statues can be replaced by state officials, who choose who will be represented and raise funds for the creation of the statues.

The Library of Congress Joint Committee can approve or deny requests from states to replace their statues and determine where those statues are on display on Capitol Hill.

Under the bill awaiting a vote in the Senate, statues with links to the Confederation would be returned to their respective states.

Confederate monuments, statutes and other commemorative symbols have been re-examined in the South in recent years, especially following the 2015 mass shooting in Charleston, South Carolina, in which a white supremacist shot and killed nine worshipers black at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church.

A report earlier this year from the Southern Poverty Law Center, a legal advocacy group that has tracked Confederate symbols in public spaces since that 2015 shooting, found that 169 Confederate symbols had been removed in the United States in 2020. But more than 2,100 Confederate symbols are still publicly, according to SPLC tracking data.

During Tuesday’s debate on the Statues Removal Bill, most Republicans who spoke said they planned to support the measure, but criticized Democrats for failing to act faster to replace statues.

It is important that the statues we have here reflect the values ​​of this nation, said Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.), Adding that he also did not support the ideas championed by Stephens, commemorated in one statues of Georgias and that to say he was racist was an understatement.

However, Loudermilk said the congressional joint committee that approved the replacement of the statues met too infrequently and let demands from North Carolina and other states linger.

Returning to her home state, Georgia state lawmakers tabled a resolution to replace the Stephens statue with a statue commemorating the late civil rights icon, former U.S. Representative John Lewis reported, reported the Georgia Recorder.

The idea of ​​including Taney on the United States Capitol was controversial long before sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens even began carving the piece, according to Maryland Matters.

Just months after Taney’s death in 1864, the United States Senate considered legislation to order a marble bust of Taney, as Congress had done for previous chief justices. But U.S. Senator Charles Sumner, a staunch anti-slavery lawmaker from Massachusetts, opposed the proposal, saying his name should be booed on the page of history.

The reprimand was only temporary, however. Seven years later, upon the death of Taney’s successor as chief justice, Congress ordered commissions for the two deceased judges.

Hoyer noted that a statue of Taney was removed from the grounds of Maryland State House. Representative Jamie Raskin, another Democrat from Maryland, said the town of Frederick also removed a memorial in Taney several years ago.

Raskin praised the decision to honor Marshall, calling him a great Marylander who has stood the test of time and deeply involved in the legal strategy to dismantle the racially segregated Jim Crow laws.

The effort is the latest move by Congressional Democrats to rescind Confederate symbols on Capitol Hill and other federal properties.

Last year, Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the removal of four portraits of former Speakers of the House who served in Confederation. A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee of Virginia was also removed from the United States Capitol last year, having been moved to a less visible location on the Capitol during Pelosis’s first stint as a speaker.

Congress also voted last year to remove the names of Confederate generals from military bases in the South. A commission begins the process of renaming these bases, with a final report due to Congress in October 2022.

